L.B. Foster Company to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on May 4, 2026

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR, the “Company”), today announced that it will release its 2026 first quarter results, pre-market opening on Monday, May 4, 2026. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, market outlook, and developments in the business that morning at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations page immediately after the Company’s earnings release.

The conference call will be webcasted live through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the Company’s website (www.lbfoster.com). The webcast is listen-only. A webcast replay will be available through May 11, 2026, on L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may register for the call here (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8239c4c86c8742b38a7505746106b0bb) to receive the dial in numbers and a unique PIN to access the call. The registration link will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page of its website. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Lisa Durante

412-928-3400, and follow the prompts

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220