Compass Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX). The investigation focuses on Compass Therapeutics’ executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Compass Therapeutics securities?

If you purchased Compass Therapeutics securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 27, 2026, Compass Therapeutics, Inc. disclosed data from its COMPANION-002 clinical trial in a Form 8-K filing. Among other things, the Company reported that its lead drug candidate, tovecimig (CTX-009), did not meet the overall survival (OS) secondary endpoint. The Company further disclosed that median overall survival was 8.9 months for patients receiving tovecimig, compared to 9.4 months for the control arm (hazard ratio of 1.05; p=0.78). In addition, the Company stated that its RPSFT adjustment analysis was “largely uninterpretable.”

Following this disclosure, the price of Compass Therapeutics’ stock declined significantly, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Compass Therapeutics complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Compass Therapeutics stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com