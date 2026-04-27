Privé Jets Receives Nomination for South America’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2026 at World Travel Awards





Prive Jets - WTA South America

MIAMI, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privé Jets has received a nomination for South America’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2026 at the World Travel Awards, an international program dedicated to recognizing excellence within the travel and tourism industries.

South America continues to see steady growth in private aviation demand, supported by increased regional connectivity needs and evolving travel preferences among corporate and leisure travelers. The nomination reflects Privé Jets’ involvement in serving clients across this market with adaptable charter and membership-based aviation solutions.

Since its establishment in 1993, World Travel Awards™ has built a global reputation for identifying leading organizations across the travel sector. Its annual Grand Tour brings together regional events hosted across continents, culminating in a final ceremony where standout performers from each region are acknowledged for their achievements.

Privé Jets provides access to an extensive network of aircraft through its private jet membership programs and on-demand (ad hoc) charter services, supporting a wide range of travel requirements. Its operational model is designed to accommodate varying itineraries and scheduling needs, with aviation advisors assisting clients throughout the booking and coordination process.

“This recognition reflects Privé Jets’ continued focus on supporting clients across South America with flexible private aviation solutions,” said Andres Arboleda, COO of Privé Jets. “It also signals the company’s ongoing alignment with the needs of travelers in a region where demand for efficient and customized air travel continues to evolve.”

World Travel Awards™ maintains a strong international presence, with its events and recognitions shared across global platforms that connect industry stakeholders, media, and audiences worldwide. The program’s structure ensures that nominated organizations gain visibility beyond their immediate regional markets.

The nomination contributes to Privé Jets’ expanding footprint across international markets and underscores its role in delivering private aviation services aligned with regional travel trends in South America.

About Privé Jets

Founded in 2007, Privé Jets offers private jet membership programs and on-demand (ad hoc) jet charter services, providing access to a global network of aircraft. The company focuses on delivering customized aviation solutions for personal and corporate travel, supported by advisory services that coordinate safe, flexible, and seamless flight arrangements worldwide.

About World Travel Awards™

World Travel Awards™ was founded in 1993 to recognize excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Through its annual Grand Tour, the program hosts regional ceremonies across multiple destinations, highlighting leading organizations within each region. The cycle culminates in a global final ceremony where top performers are recognized on an international stage.

Media Contact:

Andres Arboleda, COO

Privé Jets

+1-305-917-1600

info@privejets.com

www.privejets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fb1d0c6-07ed-45cc-9d87-73384f3de64a