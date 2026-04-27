Privé Jets Earns Nomination for Caribbean’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2026 at World Travel Awards





Prive Jets Caribbean WTA

MIAMI, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privé Jets has been nominated for Caribbean’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2026 at the World Travel Awards, a globally recognized program honoring excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

The Caribbean remains a key region for private aviation, with demand driven by both leisure travelers and business clients seeking efficient, flexible access to island destinations. The nomination reflects Privé Jets’ active participation in supporting travel across this geographically diverse and high-traffic market.

Founded in 1993, World Travel Awards™ has evolved into a globally recognized platform that evaluates and celebrates leading organizations within the travel sector. Its annual Grand Tour spans multiple regional ceremonies, bringing together industry representatives and media before culminating in a global finale that highlights top performers from each category.

Privé Jets operates through a flexible service model that provides clients with access to a broad global network of aircraft, including both private jet membership programs and on-demand charter solutions. With a focus on flexibility and tailored coordination, the company supports a wide range of travel needs through a team of aviation advisors who assist with itinerary planning, aircraft selection, and trip execution across both domestic and international routes.

“This nomination reflects the continued confidence clients place in Privé Jets when traveling throughout the Caribbean,” said Andres Arboleda, COO of Privé Jets. “It also reinforces the company’s commitment to maintaining reliable service standards in a region where accessibility and responsiveness are essential.”

World Travel Awards™ ceremonies are attended by leaders across the travel industry and serve as a platform for recognizing performance across regional markets. The program’s global reach provides participating organizations with ongoing visibility through its network of media and digital channels.

The nomination adds to Privé Jets’ presence within the private aviation sector and highlights its ongoing engagement with travelers seeking flexible private jet solutions across the Caribbean region.

About Privé Jets

Founded in 2007, Privé Jets is a provider of private jet membership programs and on-demand (ad hoc) jet charter services, offering access to a global network of aircraft for both individual and corporate travel. The company delivers tailored private aviation solutions supported by a team of aviation advisors focused on safety, flexibility, and service coordination.

About World Travel Awards™

Founded in 1993, World Travel Awards™ is recognized as a global benchmark for excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Through its annual Grand Tour, the program hosts a series of regional ceremonies across continents, bringing together industry leaders, media representatives, and stakeholders. The cycle concludes with a Grand Final event, where regional winners are honored on an international stage.

Media Contact:

Andres Arboleda, COO

Privé Jets

+1-305-917-1600

info@privejets.com

www.privejets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03ddc6bb-f21b-464e-b44b-2562774a670b