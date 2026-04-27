Privé Jets Secures Nomination for North America’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2026 at World Travel Awards





Prive Jets - WTA North America

MIAMI, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privé Jets has been nominated for North America’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2026 at the World Travel Awards, a globally established program recognizing excellence within the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

North America represents one of the most active regions in private aviation, with consistent demand driven by business travel, cross-border movement, and time-sensitive itineraries. The nomination reflects Privé Jets’ continued involvement in providing private jet solutions that address the operational demands of this highly competitive market.

Established in 1993, World Travel Awards™ has developed into a widely followed benchmark for evaluating leading organizations in the global travel industry. Its annual Grand Tour features a series of regional events that highlight top performers, leading up to a global finale that brings together winners from across all categories.

Privé Jets supports clients through private jet membership programs and on-demand (ad hoc) charter services that provide access to a global network of aircraft. Its services are structured to accommodate a range of travel profiles, offering coordinated flight solutions through aviation advisors who assist with planning, scheduling, and execution across both domestic and international routes.

“This nomination reflects Privé Jets’ continued presence within the North American market and its ability to support a wide spectrum of client travel needs,” said Andres Arboleda, COO of Privé Jets. “It also highlights the company’s focus on maintaining dependable service standards in a region defined by high utilization and operational expectations.”

World Travel Awards™ ceremonies bring together participants from across the global travel industry and are widely followed through media coverage and digital platforms. The program’s international reach ensures that recognized organizations benefit from sustained visibility throughout the awards cycle.

The nomination strengthens Privé Jets’ position within North America and complements its broader presence across global markets, reinforcing its commitment to delivering consistent private aviation services to both individual and corporate clients.

About Privé Jets

Founded in 2007, Privé Jets provides private jet membership programs and on-demand (ad hoc) jet charter services offering access to a global network of aircraft. The company delivers tailored aviation solutions for business and leisure travel, supported by advisory services that prioritize safety, flexibility, and coordinated flight operations worldwide.

About World Travel Awards™

Established in 1993, World Travel Awards™ has built a global platform dedicated to identifying and celebrating excellence within the travel and hospitality sectors. Its annual Grand Tour features regional events held across multiple continents, with each ceremony recognizing standout organizations from their respective markets. The program concludes with a Grand Final, where leading regional winners are acknowledged at an international level.

Media Contact:

Andres Arboleda, COO

Privé Jets

+1-305-917-1600

info@privejets.com

www.privejets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67ee7759-5587-4605-8d33-e50d07f020ab