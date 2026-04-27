UNO OS Launches AI-Driven Operating System to Help Businesses Scale Efficiently, Founded by Siloh Moses



UNO OS founder Siloh Moses introduces a new AI-driven operating system for business efficiency.

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNO OS, an AI-powered operating system designed to optimize business operations, has officially launched with a clear and structured growth objective. Founded by entrepreneur Siloh Moses, the company aims to generate $1 million in revenue within nine months through a disciplined, performance-focused approach. The company began operations on April 16, 2026, and is focused on serving established U.S.-based businesses seeking to enhance efficiency and profitability through artificial intelligence.

“Many businesses are aware of AI but don’t know how to implement it effectively,” said Moses. “Our focus is on helping companies apply AI in practical, results-driven ways that directly impact their bottom line, whether that’s increasing margins, improving output, or lowering costs.”

UNO OS is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform built to streamline key business functions, including marketing, sales, executive operations, and client onboarding and offboarding. By integrating artificial intelligence across these areas, the platform enables companies generating $6 million or more in annual revenue to improve workflows, reduce operational friction, and make more informed decisions.

Moses, the sole founder, brings a perspective shaped by both personal hardship and community impact. After spending seven months experiencing homelessness in Las Vegas, he went on to establish an outreach initiative that served more than 175,000 individuals. His current venture reflects a shift toward building scalable systems that support long-term business performance.



Siloh Moses discusses practical AI implementation strategies for modern business owners.

“At its core, UNO OS is designed to help businesses operate with greater clarity and control,” said Moses. “Artificial general intelligence (AGI) can be scary and even feel fearful, but I believe the conversation over the last six months has shifted. Now, we’re asking a different question: how can this benefit my life and business?”



The UNO OS framework focuses on structured growth and reducing operational inefficiencies.

The UNO OS platform applies a structured three-step approach to integrating artificial general intelligence into business operations:

Increase operational lift by improving productivity and output across teams. Strengthen profit margins through more efficient resource allocation and system optimization. Reduce operational drag by addressing inefficiencies and lowering overhead costs.



Together, these steps are designed to improve profitability while supporting sustainable and confident growth.

For a detailed overview of the UNO OS three-step artificial general intelligence (AGI) framework, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD9KhYAp5Tc

Operating as a fully digital platform, UNO OS serves clients across the United States. The company enters the market at a time when businesses are increasingly exploring AI-driven solutions to remain competitive while managing complexity and cost pressures.

To learn more about UNO OS and follow updates from founder Siloh Moses, visit his Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About UNO OS

UNO OS is an AI-powered business operating system designed to streamline and optimize operations across marketing, sales, executive management, and client lifecycle processes. Founded in 2026 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, UNO OS serves U.S.-based businesses generating $6 million or more in annual revenue. Through a structured approach to artificial intelligence integration, the platform helps organizations improve margins, increase productivity, and reduce inefficiencies, enabling sustainable growth and more informed decision-making.



Siloh Moses leads UNO OS with a focus on community impact and scalable business systems.

About Siloh Moses

Siloh Moses is an entrepreneur and the founder of UNO OS, an AI-driven operating system for business optimization. His journey includes overcoming a period of homelessness in Las Vegas, after which he established an outreach initiative that served over 175,000 individuals in need. Today, he focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence to help businesses operate more efficiently, scale responsibly, and navigate growth with greater clarity and confidence.

Media Contact:

UNO OS

marketing@unoos.ai

http://www.unoos.ai/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aef97c2-6812-41df-9fc8-9917100bb5e5

