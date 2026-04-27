HostColor Announced 10 Gbps AMD Dedicated Servers in Hong Kong Data Centers

New York, New York, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC), a globally recognized Managed Hosting Service provider specializing in bare metal and cloud hosting infrastructure, has announced the immediate availability of dedicated server platforms with 10 Gbps bandwidth ports in Hong Kong powered by Intel Xeon, AMD Ryzen, and AMD EPYC.

HostColor's Hong Kong Dedicated Server platforms, based on AMD Ryzen and EPYC processors, are hosted in the MEGA-i – SUNeVision iAdvantage data center at 399 Chai Wan Road in Chai Wan and the Equinix HK2 data center at 3 Shing Yiu Street in Kwai Chung. HC's customers can choose a dedicated server with AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and 7950X 3D, AMD EPYC 7702P, EPYC 9354, EPYC 9274F, EPYC 9374F, EPYC 9474F, EPYC 9654, and EPYC 9754 processors in this data center location.

HC's bare metal servers and cloud infrastructure services provided from MEGA-i – SUNeVision iAdvantage's data center are delivered with metered data transfer measured in terabytes (Tb) of transmitted data per month on 10-gigabit internet connection ports.

HC's bare metal and cloud servers provided from Equinix HK2 data center are delivered with unmetered 10-gigabit internet connection ports. This allows HostColor's customers to use the full capacity of the 10 Gbps bandwidth quota and to avoid data transfer limits or charges for data transfer usage.

The average service delivery time for all dedicated cloud hosting services provided from Hong Kong data centers varies depending on the stock availability. The configurations available in stock are delivered within 48 hours after an order is placed, with a host of preconfigured services available for up to 4 hours delivery. The custom, on-demand bare metal infrastructure solution takes up to 14 days to be provisioned and delivered to their users.

Data Storage IaaS Solutions

HostColor has recently announced new dedicated Data Storage IaaS solutions delivered from various data centers across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and South America. The Data Storage IaaS portfolio includes Bare Metal Data Storage service plans and customizable Cloud Data Storage solutions. The HC's Data Storage IaaS allow organizations to store their data at the edge conveniently, securely, and privately, while applying their custom data retention and protection policies. “At the Edge” means that organizations' private data storage infrastructure will be accessible through the lowest possible latency. The lower latency means low round-trip delay for the data transfer, which safeguards the data and improves the data transfer speed.

The customers of the dedicated Data Storage Solutions can use Linux Containers (LCX), Kubernetes Containers, Microsoft Hyper-V, Proxmox VE, VMware ESXi, or other cloud computing infrastructure platforms. Organizations that use HostColor's Cloud Data Storage Solutions can choose to use metered data transfer quotas, metered in terabytes per month, or unmetered bandwidth quotas that start at 250 Mbps bandwidth rates and can be scaled up to 10 Gbps.

Organizations that use HostColor's Data Storage Solutions benefit a lot from the unmetered bandwidth quotas that allow them to use unlimited data transfer, up to the full capacity of their internet connection ports. HostColor does not charge for internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, internet traffic zones, or technical support for infrastructure. As a result, HostColor customers save significant financial resources.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support for the core functionality of its Data Storage Solutions. As part of its Service Level Agreement (SLA), HostColor provides Data Storage Services with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" (FITS). FITS covers the core functionality of the virtual network interfaces. However, it does not cover maintenance and support for operating systems (OS), custom configurations, or installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support: Semi-Managed Data Storage Services.

Semi-Managed Data Storage Solutions

According to HostColor's Service Level Agreement (SLA), the company's entire line of Bare Metal and Cloud Data Storage services is "Semi-Managed." The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances according to the customer's custom Linux infrastructure configurations. Upon request, HC Support will reinstall the operating system (OS), configure and manage network settings, create and maintain virtual private networks (VPNs), and help customers troubleshoot OS, network, or software configuration issues on the server side.

About HostColor

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of Semi-Managed and Managed Edge, Bare-Metal, and Cloud infrastructure. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 120 data centers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hostcolor.com

Host Color LLC

Dimitar Avr,

PR Department

1-888-222-1495

pr@hostcolor.com

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