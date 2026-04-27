Deadline Alert: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 26, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) securities between February 2, 2024 and March 19, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR SUPER MICRO INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On March 19, 2026, after the market closed, the U.S. Justice Department announced the unsealing of an indictment against three individuals associated with Super Micro for engaging in a “scheme to divert massive quantities of servers housing U.S. artificial intelligence technology to customers in China” in violation of U.S. export control laws. The announcement stated these activities were done “all to drive sales and generate revenues in violation of U.S. law” and enabled the sale of “approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers” between 2024 and 2025. According to the DOJ, Yih-Shyan Liaw (the Company’s co-founder, director, and Senior Vice President of Business Development), Ruei-Tsang Chang (“a general manager in the [Super Micro’s] Taiwan office,” and Ting-Wei Sun (a third-party broker and “fixer”) “conspired to systematically divert [Super Micro’s] servers with certain GPUs to China without a license to do so from the U.S. Department of Commerce.” According to media reports, the GPUs are Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips.

On the same date, Super Micro released a statement seeking to distance itself from the indictment by noting that the Company has not directly been named a defendant in the Justice Department action. However, the Company confirmed that the charged individuals had been affiliated with Super Micro, stating that the two employees were placed on administrative leave and the contractor’s relationship was terminated. The statement claimed the “Company has been cooperating fully with the government’s investigation and will continue to do so.”

On this news, Super Micro’s stock price fell $10.26, or 33.3%, to close at $20.53 per share on March 20, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a significant portion of the Company’s sales of servers were to companies based in China; (2) these transactions violated U.S. export control laws; (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s controls to ensure compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 26, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.