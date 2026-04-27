Advocis continues its call for a national framework for financial advisor and planner title protection

 | Source: Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada

Toronto, ON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, today released a new white paper urging governments and regulators across the country to adopt a coordinated, pan-Canadian approach to title protection for Financial Advisors and Financial Planners.

The paper highlights an ongoing, critical gap in Canada’s current regulatory environment: in most provinces, individuals can use these titles without meeting consistent or enforceable minimum standards which creates confusion for consumers and increases the risk of harm.

“Canadians rely on professional titles as signals of trust and competence,” said Kelly Gorman, President and CEO of Advocis. “When someone holds themselves out as a Financial Advisor or Financial Planner, consumers should be able to assume that individual meets a clear, credible standard. This paper outlines a practical path to achieving that consistency across Canada.”

Ontario established the country’s first title protection framework, and several other provinces are now moving in a similar direction. Advocis warns that without coordination, these efforts could result in a fragmented system that undermines both consumer confidence and advisor mobility.

The white paper calls for a national model built on provincial cooperation one that strengthens standards while maintaining access to advice for Canadians.

“Title protection is a key step toward raising professionalism in financial services and improving consumer protection,” added Gorman. “A national approach will help ensure that these titles carry real meaning, while supporting a strong, accessible advice ecosystem for Canadians in every region.”

As momentum builds across multiple jurisdictions, Advocis is encouraging governments to work collaboratively to implement a framework that aligns with consumer expectations and reflects the realities of modern financial advice.

“There is a real opportunity to build a system that enhances trust and supports better financial outcomes for Canadians,” said Curtis Kimpton, Chair of the Board of Advocis.

“Getting title protection right will benefit consumers, advisors, and the broader financial services landscape.”

The full white paper, Title Protection for Financial Advisors and Financial Planners in Canada, is available on Advocis.ca.

About Advocis
Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is the country’s largest and most established professional association for financial advisors. With a mission to elevate industry standards and advocate for consumer protection, Advocis is committed to ensuring Canadians receive qualified, ethical financial guidance. Learn more at www.advocis.ca.

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                                Financial Advisor
                            
                            
                                Financial Planner
                            
                            
                                Title Protection
                            
                            
                                Advocis
                            
                            
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