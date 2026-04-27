Roundtable Founders, Tech Platform Visionaries unite, to launch the Impossible. AI Powered, DeFi Media Platform at the “Possible” 2026 Media Conference



Walton Comer, James Heckman, and Eyal Hertzog (from left to right). (Source: Roundtable)

Miami, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Possible Conference: RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) and RTB Digital (“Roundtable”) announced that tech platform powerhouses have united to launch the media industry’s only full-stack AI + DeFi + Web3 platform at the “Possible” Conference in Miami this week.

Roundtable CEO and media platform pioneer, James Heckman; co-founder and DeFi platform inventor, Eyal Hertzog; Web3 Fintech architect and Chairman, Walton Comer, united to launch a multi-layered AI-system and Web3 tech stack, after five years of R&D, building on a 35+ year team track record across 3 public $1B+ exits. Roundtable recently entered a strategic partnership with Molt AI Corp, an AI business intelligence and IP management technology, to complete the AI-stack, creating nearly 100% operational cost elimination.

RTB Launches AI/DeFi-Platform to save human-created Journalism

“Media companies and content creators have no chance of survival if their executives spend time or resources on technology or business operations - especially AI. It is simply suicidal.” asserted RTB CEO James Heckman. “Even worse, some media brands have already fallen prey to AI licensing offers, by forfeiting the only thing that matters, human-created IP, to desperate AI executives who know they may soon face class action lawsuits, if they can’t convince media executives to surrender their human-created IP capital.”

Simple Answer and Strategy

RTB co-founder, Eyal Hertzog offers a permanent strategic solution: “What was impossible is now possible with AI and DeFi - to replace all of your operational platforms and related costs with a single AI/DeFi platform, so 100% of your capital and focus can be directed toward human-created content and consumer engagement.”

Hertzog and his Tel Aviv-based team invented key components of decentralized finance, including the liquidity pool and automated market-making systems that now underpin much of the DeFi ecosystem. His DeWeb technology is no less ambitious, leveraging DeFi for real-time reporting, and AI and Web3 for operations. The platform was funded by Binance in 2021, and Heckman and Comer's Roundtable in 2024, when the three joined forces after merging DeWeb with RTB Digital.

The now fully integrated platforms offer the only “full stack” platform for the media industry - eliminating operational costs, saving what otherwise can be tens of millions, said Heckman. “One of our customers spent over $30 million last year on a 17-vendor stack - now those costs evaporate as RTB ingests the entire operational stack into a single platform. And media brands can now get paid in real time - no more 90-day delay collecting ad revenue with our DeFi Liquidity Pool solution.”

Major Media Can Leap to Web4 - Replacing the 17-Vendor Stack

RTB’s platform can replace and fund the entire operational/tech stack - including data layer, IP-security, CMS, ad/operations, reporting and payments, internal and external syndication, monetization, editorial management and business intelligence, hosting, end-to-end video stack, “App-stack” integration - and now includes “net-zero” DeFi settlement.

Human Journalism Beats AI, by Deploying AI + DeFi Platform

“If media executives surrender their IP rights to AI content platforms, professional media will die a quick death,” said Roundtable Chairman and AI architect Walton Comer. “The answer is to use AI to enhance operations, not replace human creators, and to defend major media IP from AI platforms by leveraging new AI-based IP vault, licensing and monetization technology.” Comer joins Heckman’s track record with two recent exits totaling $4 billion, adding to Heckman’s many major tech media acquisitions and public exits, and transformational architectural leadership at Fox, Myspace, Yahoo and the NFL.

The Hulu Blueprint Moment

Fox Digital’s former Chief Strategy Officer, Heckman remembered the extreme danger social video presented to major media in 2006. “We knew that transferring our IP would be the end of our industry, so our team built the Hulu operational blueprint, a single platform major media could control - and that model saved premium media. This mission is no less important today.”





About Roundtable (RTB Digital, Inc.)

Transforming the $200B Global Media Industry from Web1 to Web4. Roundtable is the only full-stack enterprise platform combining AI and Web3 infrastructure, including decentralized publishing, DeFi payments and reporting, data encryption and IP protection, syndication, revenue optimization, AI-based business intelligence, management and operations, custom network applications, and a real-time blockchain-based payment and reporting system. The platform represents a multi-generational leap in technology. For more information, visit RTB.io.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) operates a digital payment processing business enabling transactions around the globe and provides payment solutions for underserved markets.

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This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing and effects of the Reverse Stock Split. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the Reverse Stock Split will not guarantee that the Company regains compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements or will remain in compliance with all other requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

RYVYL IR Contact:

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

973-873-7686, ryvylinvestor@allianceadvisors.com