Nexans to acquire Republic Wire, establishing a strategic platform in the United States

Nexans significantly expands its presence in the attractive and strategic low voltage business in the U.S. through the acquisition of Republic Wire, a high-quality asset with a well-established nationwide sales network

Transaction complements Nexans' existing North American footprint, creating a compelling growth platform in the U.S.

Paris, April 27th, 2026 – Nexans today announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Republic Wire, Inc. ("Republic Wire"), an established American manufacturer of low-voltage copper and aluminum wire products headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Founded in 1982 and family-owned, Republic Wire is a recognized manufacturer of low-voltage wiring products serving electrical wholesale distributors, utilities and municipalities across the United States and Canada. Over the 12 month period through February 2026, Republic Wire generated c.€5201,2 million in current revenue. The company operates a fully invested industrial platform comprising a 32.5k square meters manufacturing facility equipped with significant automation, and a newly completed 30k square meters warehouse and distribution center. Republic Wire employs over 200 highly skilled associates and recently completed a significant expansion program that will be fully online by the end of 2026, increasing its production capacity by approximately 30%.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition of Republic Wire is an important step in Nexans' strategy to expand its geographic footprint to the United States, one of the world's largest markets and among the fastest-growing for low- and medium-voltage cables. The U.S. low-voltage segment, estimated at c.€12 billion3, is mainly driven by sustained demand across residential, commercial and data center expansion.

The acquisition of Republic Wire is perfectly consistent with Nexans' strategy and will allow Nexans to:

Establish an expanded manufacturing and distribution platform in the high-growth U.S. geography, complementing the recent acquisition of Electro Cables in Canada;

Access residential and commercial channels through Republic Wire's strong sales agent and distributor network, building on Nexans’ proven global distributor relationships and benefitting from Nexans' broader complementary product portfolio into additional high-growth verticals, including data centers;

Create a platform for future organic and inorganic growth across the U.S., ensuring that the Group will benefit through the cycle from structural growth in the region; and

Generate c.€231 million in run-rate synergies within 3 years, driven by commercial cross-selling opportunities rolling out Nexans' comprehensive product offering in medium-voltage and grid solutions, technology synergies through the deployment of Nexans' proprietary manufacturing IP, and industrial synergies through purchasing scale, manufacturing mutualization and efficiency.

Financial Highlights

The transaction represents a total enterprise value of c.€680 million1,2, with a further earn-out of up to €43 million1 potentially payable in 2028 based on performance through year end 2027. The current management team, led by Ron and Jeremy Rosenbeck, is remaining in place and will continue to drive the business performance.

At the terms of the transaction, the enterprise value4 represents multiples of 10.3x 2027E Adjusted EBITDA2 before synergies and 7.6x after run-rate synergies. There is also the potential for the transaction structure to provide tax benefits to Nexans over time.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of debt and existing cash on balance sheet. On a pro forma basis, Nexans' net leverage is expected to rise to approximately 1.2x Net Debt to 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, returning to comfortably below 1.0x through rapid deleveraging by the end of 2028, in keeping with our disciplined financial policy.

The transaction is expected to be immediately EPS accretive before synergies5. Synergies are expected to reach full run-rate of c.€23 million1 over three years, with approximately 50% to be achieved in year one. Implementation costs are expected to amount to c.€23 million1.

Timeline and Approvals

The transaction is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2026, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Following completion, Republic Wire's experienced management team will continue to lead the business, supported by an earn-out structure designed to ensure alignment of interests and a successful ownership transition.

Nexans expects to maintain Republic Wire's operations at its existing Ohio facilities and utilize the combined platform to support its activities in the United States.

Julien Hueber, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans, said: "The acquisition of Republic Wire marks a transformative moment in Nexans' journey to become a reference pure player in electrification. The United States represents the single largest growth opportunity in low‑ and medium‑voltage cable, within a premium business segment where quality and reliability drive sales. Republic Wire gives us the expanded platform, the customer relationships and the operational credibility we need to compete in this highly dynamic market. Combined with our recent complementary acquisition of Electro Cables in Canada, we are building an integrated North American business, expanding our industrial footprint in the Americas and reinforcing our positioning in high-growth segments such as data centers, that will serve as a growth engine for the Group for years to come. We are delighted to welcome the Republic Wire team and look forward to creating value together."

Tim King, Managing Director North America of Nexans said: “The acquisition of Republic Wire represents an important strategic milestone, meaningfully strengthening our position in the North American market. As a highly respected brand with a proven track record of exceptional quality and customer centricity, Republic Wire brings deep market relationships and an extensive commercial network and strong industrial footprint that significantly enhances our ability to serve customers and partners.”

Ron Rosenbeck, CEO of Republic Wire said: “ Republic Wire has always been more than a business to our family – it is a legacy built on hard work, loyalty, and a deep responsibility to our customers and the people who chose to build their careers here. In Nexans, I found a partner who shares those values, not just a buyer. I take real comfort knowing the culture of respect, dedication and quality products we worked so hard to build will be in good hands as we move forward together. Our management team and I will remain actively involved going forward, and I couldn't be more proud of what we have built together or more excited about what this partnership will mean for everyone who calls Republic Wire home.”

Advisors

PJT Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Nexans; White & Case LLP is acting as legal advisor.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

About Republic Wire

Republic Wire, Inc. is an American manufacturer of low-voltage copper and aluminium wire products, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1982, the company supplies electrical wholesale distributors, utilities and municipalities across the United States and Canada from its fully invested single-site manufacturing and distribution campus. Republic Wire's product range includes bare copper wire, insulated building wire and poly weatherproof wire, serving residential, commercial and industrial end markets. The company employs over 200 people and distributes through a national network of 18 sales agencies.

Contacts:

Investor relations

Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com

Communication

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com

Maellys Leostic

maellys.leostic@nexans.com

Olivier Daban

olivier.daban@nexans.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to various expected or unexpected risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on the Company’s future performance.

Readers are also invited to visit the Group’s website where they can view and download Nexans’ Universal Registration Document,which includes a description of the Group’s risk factors.

NB: any discrepancies are due to rounding.

1 FX rate USD to EUR of 0.86.

2 In accordance with US GAAP.

3 Roland Berger February 2026 Market Study.

4 Before earn-out.

5 Before amortization of intangibles and implementation costs.

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