Juncos Hollinger Racing and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Announce Partnership for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500





INDIANAPOLIS, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) announced today their co-entry of the No. 76 JHR DRR Wedbush Chevrolet, piloted by Rinus VeeKay. Wedbush, a leading financial services firm, will serve as the primary partner for the No. 76’s Indianapolis 500 campaign.

Wedbush returns for their second primary sponsorship at the Indy 500, after fielding the No. 23 DRR Wedbush Chevrolet in last year’s Indianapolis 500 with DRR and former winner Ryan Hunter-Reay. Wedbush will be prominently featured on the No. 76 entry for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, one of the most visible stages in global motorsport. This partnership places Wedbush at the center of the month of May, with branding integrated across on-track activity, broadcast exposure and race-day operations at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We’re very excited to announce our co-entry with JHR, which includes our long-time partner Wedbush being the primary partner on the 76 car. We’ve enjoyed a professional relationship with Wedbush for several years, so it was a natural fit for Gary [Wedbush] and his team to join with JHR for the 110th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold stated. “We are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead between JHR, DRR, and Wedbush.”

Wedbush’s entry into the 110th Indy 500 reflects its commitment to performance and trusted partnerships. For over 70 years, the client-focused firm has delivered world-class market leadership through deep financial expertise, advanced multi-asset capabilities and relentless service. In alignment with JHR and DRR, Wedbush is driven by excellence and a legacy of impact that extends far beyond the finish line.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest stage of the year, bringing together audience, attention and atmosphere in a way only this event can,” Dave O’Neill, JHR team principal said. “For Wedbush, it’s an opportunity to be part of this unique occasion while engaging at scale through one of the most visible platforms in the sport. We’re focused on delivering a strong result and look forward to having Wedbush along for the campaign.”

“The Indy 500 is the greatest stage in motorsport, and returning for a second consecutive year speaks to what this event means to us. There's no better place to showcase what Wedbush stands for than alongside an incredible team, that shares our passion, grit, and drive for excellence,” said Wedbush President and CEO, Gary Wedbush.

The Indianapolis 500 remains the marquee event of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar, drawing global attention across a multi-week build-up and race day at the spectacular 2.5-mile oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Juncos Hollinger Racing returns to action May 9 as the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

About Juncos Hollinger Racing:

Juncos Hollinger Racing is a championship-winning team competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, fielding two full-time entries while continuing its legacy in driver development with a return to INDY NXT by Firestone in 2026. Founded by Ricardo Juncos and co-owned by Brad Hollinger, the team has earned multiple Drivers’ and Team Championships across every level it has competed in, highlighted by titles in INDY NXT and Indy Pro 2000. Based in Speedway, Indiana, near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, JHR combines technical expertise with a commitment to developing the next generation of talent, playing a key role in shaping the future of North American open-wheel racing.

About Dreyer & Reinbold Racing:

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was founded in 1999 by Indianapolis car dealer Dennis Reinbold. The legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold family dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, a former factory motorcycle racer. Dreyer served as a crewman and mechanic on the famed Duesenberg team. Dreyer went on to build Indy 500 cars in the 1930s, many of which started on the front row. In addition, Dreyer constructed championship-winning sprint cars and midgets. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing captured its first win in 2000 with driver Robbie Buhl at Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, FL, and has fielded a variety of drivers including Al Unser Jr., Buddy Rice, Buddy Lazier, Sarah Fisher, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Townsend Bell.

About Wedbush:

Founded in 1955, Wedbush is a privately held global financial services firm with nearly seven decades of experience empowering individuals, families, and institutions to build lasting financial legacies. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Wedbush delivers a comprehensive range of services spanning securities brokerage, wealth management, investment banking, and clearing. The firm's enduring commitment to client service, financial safety, and the innovative use of technology has positioned Wedbush as a trusted partner for private and institutional clients alike. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40ba57d7-595f-42de-a5b9-a5e7447ce4de