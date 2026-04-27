In Touch NYC Physical Therapy Reports Rise in Commuter-Related Back and Hip Pain in NYC Patients

New York, NY , April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Touch NYC Physical Therapy reports a growing surge in commuter-related back and hip pain among New York City patients. Based on daily evaluations, the clinic links long subway rides, crowded standing conditions, and restricted movement to recurring strain, driving more individuals to seek physical therapy in NYC for targeted, lasting relief.

The clinic identifies a clear pattern among patients who commute daily across the city, with symptoms becoming more evident during clinical evaluations. Keith Chan, owner and lead physical therapist at In Touch NYC Physical Therapy, states, “Many patients show pain directly linked to prolonged sitting or unstable standing during commutes, and these patterns often worsen without early care.” This reinforces the growing demand for NYC PT in addressing lifestyle-driven pain.





In Touch NYC Physical Therapy

This pattern often begins with symptoms that patients overlook. Many individuals initially ignore discomfort caused by commuting, assuming it will resolve on its own. However, an untreated strain often develops into chronic pain that disrupts work and daily routines. Studies show that 79% of people report substantial pain reduction after therapy, while 90% experience improved overall quality of life, highlighting the effectiveness of physical therapy in New York for long-term recovery.As these conditions progress, the physical impact of daily commuting becomes more pronounced. Daily commuting places repeated stress on the lower back and hips, with sudden train stops, poor seating posture, and extended standing creating muscular imbalances over time. In Touch NYC Physical Therapy addresses commuter-related strain with targeted plans that restore alignment, improve mobility, and retrain movement, reinforcing its expertise in physical therapy in Manhattan.





In Touch NYC Physical Therapy

The clinic’s treatment offerings begin with a detailed evaluation of how commuting habits affect posture and mobility. Keith Chan from In Touch NYC Physical Therapy comes with over 20 years of clinical experience, and leads a process where therapists analyze sitting mechanics, standing balance, and joint movement to identify strain patterns caused by daily transit routines.

The clinic integrates manual therapy and the Graston Technique, supported by his experience as a certified provider, to release built-up tension, restore proper alignment, and improve movement efficiency through physical therapy in NYC. Treatment plans also incorporate Pilates-based exercises to improve core stability, posture control, and movement precision. An approach that helps patients better handle the physical demands of daily commuting.

This approach is further shaped by Keith Chan’s extensive background in movement and performance. With over 17 years of experience as a personal trainer accredited by NSCA and the Cooper Institute, including time as a Tier 3 trainer at Equinox Health Club, he applies a performance-based perspective to rehabilitation. This allows NYC PT patients to not only recover from commuter-related injuries but also improve strength, stability, and long-term resilience.





In Touch NYC Physical Therapy

Keith Chan’s academic training further supports this approach. He attended Texas A&M University and earned his Master’s degree in Physical Therapy from CUNY Hunter College, grounding his work in physical therapy in New York.

As commuter-related back and hip pain continues to rise, In Touch NYC Physical Therapy emphasizes early intervention through physical therapy in NYC to restore function, prevent chronic conditions, and maintain mobility. This proactive approach helps patients address the root causes of pain early, reducing the risk of long-term limitations and improving overall quality of life.

To learn more, readers can visit the website for further details and appointment information: https://www.itnycpt.com/.

About In Touch NYC Physical Therapy

In Touch NYC Physical Therapy helps New York City patients move without pain in environments that demand constant physical strain. Through physical therapy in NYC, patients regain control over movement, posture, and daily function, whether navigating crowded subway platforms or enduring long seated commutes. Each treatment plan is designed to deliver measurable improvements that extend beyond the clinic and into everyday life.

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Media Contact

In Touch NYC Physical Therapy

Address: 162 W 56th St #302, New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 288-2988

Website: https://www.itnycpt.com/

Disclaimer:

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*These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to cure or treat any disease.

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