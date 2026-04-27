Water Leaders Gathering in Sacramento for ACWA Spring Conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) 2026 Spring Conference May 6-7 will draw public water agency leaders from across California to Sacramento for two days of presentations, panel discussions and keynote addresses focused on issues surrounding the state’s most vital resource.

Keynote speakers will include two of the leading legislative and policy leaders in California water. Assemblymember Diane Papan, Chair of the Assembly Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee, will deliver the Wednesday keynote address. California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot will deliver the Thursday keynote address.

Panel discussions will explore a wide range of topics affecting California water managers, with a few examples including water affordability, cybersecurity, the latest developments with the Sites Reservoir Project and the state’s setting a water supply target of 9 million acre-feet by 2040. The conference will also highlight ACWA’s recently launched Vision for Our Water Future initiative, intended to elevate water as a top priority for California’s next governor, legislative leadership, and state officials.

A conference program with a complete list of speakers, panel discussion topics and more information is available online, along with guidelines for news media coverage of ACWA events.

For media credentials, contact ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at heathere@acwa.com or (916) 669-2387.

WHAT: ACWA 2026 Spring Conference

WHEN: Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7

WHERE: SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, downtown Sacramento

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications |C (916) 669-2387