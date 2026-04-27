Aegis Treatment Centers Opens Medication Unit in Crescent City, Expanding Access to Addiction Treatment in Del Norte County

Crescent City, CA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent City, California – 4/24/2026

Aegis Treatment Centers, part of the Pinnacle Treatment Centers family of companies, today announced the opening of a new Medication Unit in Crescent City, California. The Crescent City site operates as a sister clinic to Aegis’s established Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in nearby Eureka, CA. The new unit gives Del Norte County residents a closer, more accessible option for starting treatment without the burden of traveling long distances for care.

Del Norte County has long been underserved when it comes to addiction treatment options. Crescent City is a small, rural coastal community where people struggling with opioid addiction have had few local resources to turn to. The new Aegis Medication Unit was opened specifically to address that gap, bringing evidence-based treatment directly into the community so that more people can get help close to home.

Aegis Treatment Centers provides affordable, accessible treatment to people who might otherwise not have access. The Medication Unit model is designed to remove the barriers that often keep people from getting help: distance, transportation, wait times, and cost. Patients can receive medication at the Crescent City site, with ongoing clinical support coordinated through the Eureka OTP. Most insurance is accepted, including Medi-Cal.

“Crescent City represents exactly why we do this work!”, said Rebecca Mitchell, Regional Vice President for Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “Rural communities are too often overlooked when it comes to access to care, and we’re changing that. I’m incredibly proud of this expansion and what it means for patients who deserve timely, high-quality support no matter their zip code.”

The Aegis Crescent City Medication Unit offers medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), including methadone and buprenorphine (Suboxone), along with ongoing care coordination. Patients receive personalized treatment plans developed by licensed clinical staff and are supported throughout their recovery journey.

The Aegis Crescent City Medication Unit is open Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is located at 1070 Highway 101 North A, Crescent City, CA 95531. To get started or to ask about services, call (707) 353-2500.

The facility will also be hosting an Open House on May 27, 2026. For event details or to RSVP, contact Melissa Nelson at melissa.nelson@pinnacletreatment.com or (707) 572-7586.

To learn more about Aegis Crescent City and the services provided, visit aegistreatmentcenters.com or call (707) 353-2500. Our team is available to answer questions and help people take the first step toward recovery.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive substance abuse treatment services across multiple states. Established with a commitment to accessible and affordable care, Pinnacle offers a full range of addiction treatment services, including medically supervised withdrawal management, inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living with Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and other recovery support services. The organization integrates evidence-based practices and personalized care plans to address the unique needs of each individual. Pinnacle Treatment Centers is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting recovery and improve their quality of life through compassionate and professional support. For more information, visit www.pinnacletreatment.com.

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