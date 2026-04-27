Banner Health becomes world leader in total artificial heart

PHOENIX, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Health today announced it has reached a major milestone completing more than 50 total artificial heart implantation procedures, more than any center worldwide since 2022. This achievement solidifies the nonprofit health system’s position as the global leader in total artificial heart technology, with expertise that extends beyond patient care to consulting with medical centers and device manufacturers around the world on patient selection, surgery and management of total artificial hearts. Banner Health’s total artificial heart program is currently one of the busiest in the world.

The procedure is a bridge-to-transplant, providing hope for patients with end-stage heart failure who are waiting for a donor heart to become available. The total artificial heart is a device that replaces a failing heart, keeping patients alive while they wait for a transplant. For many patients facing the uncertainty of long transplant waiting lists, this technology offers a critical lifeline.

"As a leading destination for heart transplantation, we are constantly looking for ways to advance the future of medicine and improve outcomes for our patients," said Francisco Arabia, MD, physician executive of the Banner – University Medicine Advanced Heart Failure Program. "In the future, innovations may make the total artificial heart smaller, with a longer battery life, totally implantable and a reduced risk of infection.”

More than 6 million U.S. adults live with heart failure, and the demand for donor hearts far exceeds the organ’s supply. Banner Health's commitment to advancing cardiac care means patients have access to the latest treatment options, including participation in clinical trials and emerging therapies.

“Advances in heart transplantation mean people are living longer than ever with donor hearts, but there are not enough heart donors," said Dr. Arabia. "A combination of approaches that are being researched and developed may one day help meet the rising demand for heart transplants, provide options when not enough donor hearts are available, and treat people who aren't eligible for a heart transplant."

As the leading destination for this life-saving procedure, Banner Health receives consultations and referrals from medical centers around the globe. Banner experts consult with companies that manufacture artificial hearts worldwide, providing guidance on surgical techniques, patient selection and management. This unique position establishes Banner Health as a front-runner in shaping the standard of care for total artificial heart technology.

Banner Health's Advanced Heart Failure Program provides comprehensive care for patients at every stage of heart disease, from prevention and diagnosis to surgery, transplant and long-term follow-up. The program includes a dedicated cardiac rehabilitation unit that helps patients recover and regain their strength, starting while they're still in the hospital and continuing after they go home.

As a nonprofit health system, Banner Health reinvests in advancing medical care and conducting research that gives patients access to experimental and emerging therapies in safe and ethical ways, offering hope for those facing the most challenging conditions.

About Banner Health

Banner Health's mission is to make health care easier, so life can be better. As one of the nation's largest fully integrated nonprofit health systems, we are pioneering a sustainable care model that prioritizes prevention, manages chronic disease, and reduces health spending – succeeding when patients stay healthy, not when they get sick. We operate 33 hospitals and more than 400 sites across six states, delivering seamless care from primary to quaternary medicine, including health insurance, physician networks, world-renowned specialty services, and behavioral health. Accountable to the communities we serve, we reinvest every dollar into advancing care, research, and facilities, providing more than $1 billion each year in community benefit. Through our partnership with the University of Arizona, we drive clinical discoveries across more than 800 trials and train more than 1,300 residents and fellows annually. Headquartered in Arizona, we serve Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. Our hospitals are consistently ranked among Arizona's top-performing by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/about.

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