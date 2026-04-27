Financial Press Release

Appointment of Mrs Nathalie Vranken as Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer



Postponement of the publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document and of the Annual General Meeting

Reims, 27 April 2026

Combination of the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

At its meeting held today, the Board of Directors decided to combine the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. Mrs Nathalie Vranken, previously CEO, has been appointed Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and will serve as Chairwoman and CEO of the company. Mr Paul-François Vranken, previously Chairman of the Board of Directors, remains a director.

Continuation of discussions regarding the refinancing and postponement of the publication of the Universal Registration Document and of the Annual General Meeting

Maison Pommery & Associés (the “Company”) wishes to bring to the market’s attention the following information regarding the timetable for the refinancing of its business plan.

On 30 March, the Company approved the Group’s financial statements for the 2025 financial year, which were released to the market on the same day. These consolidated financial statements reflect a strong operating performance by the Group in 2025, with operating profit and net profit both increasing, confirming the robustness of its business model and the quality of its assets.

In light of the progress made in discussions with financial institutions, this publication was based on the strong belief of management and the Board of Directors that the Company would be able to secure, in the following days, bank financing enabling it to refinance the repayment maturities it will face during 2026. In a volatile and uncertain environment, the anticipated refinancing has not yet been finalized.

Discussions are still ongoing, in particular regarding the postponement of the next €50 million maturity due on 29 April 2026, which the Company has requested from the lender.

The Company wishes to continue discussions with all its financial partners within an orderly and efficient framework. The objective is to reach an agreement enabling the Company to put in place the financial structure best suited to its needs and to preserve the interests of all stakeholders.

The activities of Maison Pommery & Associés are continuing as normal, its operational fundamentals remain solid, and the achievements of the first quarter of 2026 confirm the Group’s ability to develop its brands. The Group remains focused on its commercial and operational strategy and confirms that it does not anticipate any negative impact from the discussions on its relationships with suppliers and commercial partners.

Finally, the Company confirms that it intends to pursue its planned disposals of non-strategic assets in line with the Group’s deleveraging trajectory.

The Company is postponing the publication of its Universal Registration Document for the 2025 financial year, initially scheduled for 27 April 2026, to a later date, and is also postponing the holding of its Annual General Meeting until after 4 June 2026. In its press release dated 30 March 2026, the Company announced that a dividend of €0.80 per share would be proposed at the next Annual General Meeting, which has not yet been convened. Depending on the development of the ongoing discussions, the Company may reconsider its position.

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Maison Pommery & Associés is writing a story shaped by vision, boldness and expertise. Over the decades, the Group has built a unique heritage, rooted in its Champagne vineyards and subsequently extended to the Camargue, Provence and Portugal. It remains fully focused on its operations in order to deliver a unique experience to its customers around the world.

The Company will keep the market informed and will issue any further press release as necessary, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group also has a presence in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.

Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(Code "POMRY" (Paris & Bruxelles); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

Contacts:

Maison Pommery & Associés: Press: Franck Delval, Directeur Financier

+33 3 26 61 62 34​

comfi@maisonpommery.fr Laurent Poinsot​

+33 1 53 70 74 77​

lpoinsot@image7.fr​



Caroline Simon​

+33 1 53 70 74 65​

caroline.simon@image7.fr

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