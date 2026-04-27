INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Calix, Inc. (CALX) announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Calix, Inc. (“Calix” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CALX) complied with federal securities laws. On April 21, 2026, Calix announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2026 revealing that “GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 56.9%, a decrease of 80 basis points sequentially.” During Calix’s earnings call the Company also indicated that it expects non-GAAP gross margin to decline for the second quarter, “reflecting the effects of higher memory component costs, the impact from surcharges and the customer and product mix.” The price of the Company’s stock dropped following this report.

If you purchased Calix stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/calix/ to discuss your legal rights.

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