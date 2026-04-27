Crypto News: Varntix Expands Reach With Fixed and Flexible Accounts

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varntix, a digital wealth platform built to help users earn fixed yields on their crypto, is expanding its offering with the introduction of both fixed and flexible earning accounts, aiming to capture growing demand for passive income solutions.





At the same time, attention remains on major assets like Dogecoin, where price predictions are once again turning bullish, with some analysts pointing toward a potential move to $0.50 as market momentum builds. This contrast highlights the two dominant narratives currently shaping crypto: speculative upside and structured income.

Varntix Expands Into Fixed and Flexible Income Products

Varntix’s latest update introduces a dual-approach system designed to cater to different investor preferences. Fixed accounts provide predefined returns, allowing users to lock in yields from the outset, with rates reaching up to 24% APY depending on the selected term. This model offers clarity and predictability, removing reliance on fluctuating staking rewards or market-driven yield changes.

Alongside this, flexible accounts have been introduced to give users greater control over their capital. These accounts allow investors to earn yield while maintaining the ability to access funds, creating a more adaptable earning structure without fully committing to long-term lockups.

This expansion positions Varntix as a platform aiming to bridge the gap between stability and liquidity, two factors that are increasingly important as the market matures.

Passive Income Continues To Gain Momentum

The rise of structured crypto income is becoming one of the defining trends of the current cycle. Investors are increasingly looking for ways to generate consistent returns without the need for constant market monitoring or exposure to short-term volatility.

Traditional earning methods such as staking and liquidity provision still play a role, but their variable nature has led many to explore alternatives that offer more predictable outcomes. Fixed-yield models, in particular, are gaining traction as they allow investors to understand exactly what they will earn before committing capital.

Varntix’s expansion into flexible accounts further strengthens its position within this growing segment, offering a combination of stability and accessibility that aligns with evolving investor expectations.

A Market Transition Toward Balance

The expansion of Varntix comes at a time when the crypto market is gradually moving toward a more balanced ecosystem. While price speculation remains a major driver of interest, the growing demand for predictable income is reshaping how capital is allocated.

By offering both fixed and flexible earning options, Varntix is aligning itself with this shift, providing tools for investors who want more control over how their capital performs in different market conditions.

As passive income continues to rise alongside traditional market narratives, platforms that can offer both clarity and flexibility are likely to play an increasingly important role in the next phase of crypto adoption.