WCC students convert 1974 Volkswagen into an electric vehicle





ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students in Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) Transportation Technologies programs are bringing a 1974 Volkswagen Thing into the electric age by converting the vintage vehicle into a fully electric car as part of a hands-on learning project.

The transformation began during the Winter 2026 semester, when auto body students disassembled the vehicle and repaired its structural components in preparation for the electric conversion. The project continues this summer with an intensive seven-week course beginning May 5.

During the summer session, students will install modern electric vehicle (EV) technology in WCC’s new EV and Battery Lab, replacing the vehicle’s original internal combustion engine with a fully electric system.

In the fall, students will complete body restoration and finishing work, with the goal of unveiling the reimagined Volkswagen Thing at the 2027 Detroit Auto Show and Autorama.

The project serves as a collaborative, hands-on learning experience across multiple WCC Transportation Technologies programs, including auto service, auto body and electric vehicle training.

Once completed, the vehicle will feature a mahi green and candy white paint scheme inspired by the college’s electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz, previously showcased at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show.

Students interested in participating can enroll in the 4-credit course ATT 264: Electric Vehicle Conversion, which begins May 5, 2026. A 2-credit prerequisite course, ATT 180: Alternative Vehicle Fundamentals & Safety, is required and may be taken concurrently.

Enrollment is open and seats remain available. Students can register at www.wccnet.edu/enroll.

WCC has evolved its transportation technologies and mobility education programs alongside the industry for more than a decade, beginning with the launch of its Advanced Transportation Center.

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been opening doors to success for students and the community for 60 years, providing education and training in a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c543b77-9f9d-4faa-83b3-f95841e9faf2