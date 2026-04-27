SUTNTIB AB Tewox audited consolidated and separate annual financial statements for 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AB Tewox (the Company or together with its subsidiaries the Group) publishes its audited annual consolidated and separate financial statements for 2025 together with Company’s and Group’s annual management report for 2025.

Financial results

The objective of the Company is to earn a return to shareholders through investments in individual income-generating real estate objects in the Baltic Sea Region countries – Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Germany. The main financial indicators for the period were:

As at 31 December 2025, the Company’s total assets amounted to EUR 81,553 thousand, total equity was EUR 45,679 thousand, and total liabilities amounted to EUR 35,874 thousand.

As at 31 December 2025, the Company’s investment portfolio, comprising investments in subsidiaries and financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, amounted to EUR 79,285 thousand, representing an increase of EUR 6,697 thousand (or 9.23%) compared to 31 December 2024.

During the period of January–December 2025, the Company earned EUR 3,506 thousand in total comprehensive income.

As at 31 December 2025, Company’s LTV ratio was 42.92% and that of the Related Entities’ was 52.06%.

Key events of the Company and the Group in 2025:

In 2025, the Group acquired investment property with a total acquisition value of approximately EUR 5.9 million: Commercial building, located at Klaipėdos str. 109, Panevėžys, Lithuania; Land plot, located at Šv. Kristoforo str. 5, Dituvos k., Lithuania; Land plot, located at Naujoji str. 7C, 7D, Alytus, Lithuania;



In January 2025, the Company successfully completed the third tranche of the public bond issuance, during which it issued bonds with a total nominal value of EUR 11.226 million and executed an early redemption of bonds in accordance with applicable early redemption terms, redeeming private bonds with a nominal value of EUR 7.474 million;

On 3 March 2025, the Company’s EUR 35 million bond issue was admitted to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List;

In Q3 2025, the Group commenced the construction of shopping centres in Vilnius, Klaipėda, and Klaipėda district. The total leasable area of the objects under development is approximately 6,000 sq. m, with planned investments amounting to around EUR 16 million;

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb) provided the Group with EUR 78 million in investment financing. This funding is designated for the refinancing of six retail parks and the acquisition of two newly developed objects in Poland;

The Group completed the construction of a retail park in Utena. The total leasable area of the object is approximately 5,000 sq. m, and investments in this shopping centre amount to EUR 8 million.

Key events after the end of the financial year:

In January 2026, the Group obtained building permits for the development of two new grocery stores in Vilnius and Pabradė. The total leasable area of these objects will be approximately 4,200 sq. m, with planned investments of around EUR 11 million. Long-term lease agreements have already been secured for both projects.

In February 2026, the Group acquired a retail park in Konin, Poland, further expanding its retail real estate portfolio in the Polish market. The leasable area of the acquired asset is approximately 5,440 sq. m. The acquisition was financed by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb). Upon completion of this acquisition, the Group fulfilled the conditions for an additional drawdown under the existing financing agreement with the credit institution, resulting in a further disbursement of EUR 12.75 million.

In March 2026, the Group successfully completed the construction of a grocery store in Vilnius, located at Burbiškių str. 31. The total leasable area is approximately 1,780 sq. m, with investments in the project amounting to nearly EUR 5 million.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Group secured bank financing for the development of five additional stores in Vilnius, Klaipėda, Klaipėda district, and Pabradė, in addition to the already financed Utena retail park. The bank will provide financing of up to EUR 24.32 million.

Shareholder’s meeting

According to the Law on Companies of Republic of Lithuania, the annual financial statements prepared by the Management are authorised by the General Shareholders’ meeting. The shareholders hold the power not to approve the annual financial statements and the right to request new financial statements to be prepared.

The shareholders of the Company will vote on approving the Group’s and Company’s 2025 financial statements at a shareholders' meeting to be held on 29 April 2026, as well as via advance voting. The meeting will also consider a proposal for the distribution of profits, it is proposed to allocate profits as follows:

Article Amount, EUR Retained earnings (loss) – at the beginning of financial year 1,584,300 Change in accounting policy - Retained earnings (loss) – at the beginning of financial year after the change in accounting policy 1,584,300 Comprehensive income (loss) for the reporting period - net profit for the current year 3,505,711 Dividend distribution from retained earnings (1,274,534) Profit transfer to the legal reserve (167,220) Retained earnings (loss) – at the end of financial year 3,648,257 Profit distribution: Profit transfer to the legal reserve (175,286) Profit transfer to other reserves - Profit to be paid out as dividends (1,674,534) Retained earnings (loss) at the end of the financial year for 2025 and previous financial periods 1,798,437

Additional agenda items of the shareholders’ meeting – granting the Management Company the right to make decisions regarding the distribution of interim dividends, amendment of the Company's Articles of Association, approval of the Audit Committee report, and the issuance of the Company’s bonds.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/

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