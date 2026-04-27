Halmont Properties Corporation Year End Results

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSX-V: HMT) (“Halmont” or the “Company”) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $19.60 million as compared to $18.40 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.



(CAD$ millions, except per share amount) Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Revenue $36.05 $32.02 Net income - total 19.60 18.40 Comprehensive income – for common shareholders 18.11 17.06 Net income per common share - basic 9.62 ¢ 12.52 ¢



In 2025 we realized the benefits from recent changes made to the quality and nature of our commercial property holdings. These enabled us to achieve a 59% growth in net commercial property revenues, and an effective 30% increase in net income before fair value changes.

In December 2025 we invested an additional $50.0 million in George Brown Polytechnic’s Toronto Waterfront Campus project, which increased our total equity investment to $101.0 million.

Our forest property investments increased during the year by $28.0 million, primarily reflecting additional investments in Haliburton Forest and Macer Forest Holdings which are exchangeable into shares of Acadian Timber. These investments increased our effective equity interest in Haliburton Forest to 59.7% and in Acadian to 14.5%.

We intend to maintain a strong balance sheet and opportunistically increase our equity base in order to participate in larger and more attractive investment opportunities should the current political and economic disruptions lead to traditional sources of capital no longer becoming available to other property owners.

As at December 31, 2025, the fully diluted book value of the Company’s common shares, assuming the conversion of capital notes and convertible preferred shares, increased to $0.99 per share, compared to $0.92 per share at the prior year end.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements including management’s assessment of the Company’s future plans and operations based on current views and expectations. All statements other than statements of historic facts are forward looking statements. These statements contain substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional information:

Heather M. Fitzpatrick, President & CEO

E: admin@halmontproperities.com