EXL recognized as 2025 Genesys New Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced, it has been named the 2025 New Partner of the Year by Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration. The Genesys Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners that orchestrate exceptional experiences and collaborate with Genesys to advance transformative solutions with real-world impact.

“In the experience economy, transformation happens with partnership,” said Amy Slater, vice president, NA Partners & Alliances. “With our partners we deliver AI-powered experience orchestration at scale helping organizations drive customer loyalty and operational efficiency.”

“We are thrilled to be named the 2025 Genesys New Partner of the Year.” said Vishal Chhibbar, chief growth officer and head of international growth markets. “Receiving this award from Genesys highlights EXL's position in the partner ecosystem. By integrating our advanced data, analytics, and AI expertise with the Genesys Cloud platform, we empower enterprises to deliver smarter, data-driven customer experiences at scale.”



Together with its global partner ecosystem, Genesys is helping organizations confidently move into the agentic AI era. By connecting systems, data and AI on the Genesys Cloud™ platform, Genesys and its partners enable seamless, intelligent experiences across the enterprise.

EXL is a trusted leader for data- and AI-led transformation. By orchestrating deep industry, data and AI expertise, EXL collaborates with partners to design and deliver integrated solutions that reimagine workflows and deliver better outcomes at speed and scale.

For more information about EXL and Genesys, visit here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 65,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Media Contact

Keith Little

media.relations@exlservice.com