Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LAWR)

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LAWR) (the “Company” or “Robot”).

The investigation concerns whether Robot and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

If you purchased American Depository Shares (“ADS”) of Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. and suffered losses, you may call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, email to gstone@whafh.com or fill out this form.

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Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LAWR) a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse, issued an initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 3.75 million ADS’s at US$4 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The ADS’s began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 17, 2025.

On November 6, 2025, The Nasdaq Stock Market announced that trading was halted in Robot for additional information requested from the company. Previously, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) effected a trading suspension in Robot from 04:00:00 on October 23, 2025 to 23:59:00 on November 5, 2025. The last sale price of the listed ADS’s was $3.75 per share.

Trading has remained halted since October 22, 2025.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

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