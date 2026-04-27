Lowey Dannenberg Launches Investigation Over Alleged Yahoo Tracking of California Email Users for Mass Arbitration

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., a nationally recognized plaintiffs’ litigation firm with a longstanding focus on consumer data privacy, announces its ongoing investigation of claims on behalf of California residents against Yahoo Inc. (“Yahoo”) regarding Yahoo’s ConnectID technology.

Yahoo allegedly tracked individuals by collecting and linking their online activity across websites, applications, and devices without providing meaningful notice or obtaining proper consent. This data was then allegedly used to create detailed behavioral profiles for targeted advertising and monetization.

Allegations Involving Yahoo’s “ConnectID” Technology

Central to this investigation is Yahoo’s proprietary “ConnectID” system, an email-based identifier that allegedly allowed Yahoo and its advertising partners to recognize and track users across the internet.

Allegedly, when an individual logs into Yahoo services—such as Yahoo Mail—or provides their Yahoo email address to certain partner websites, Yahoo links that email address to a unique ConnectID. This identifier also allegedly enabled cross-site tracking of user activity, even where individuals believed they had taken steps to limit online tracking.

Statement from Lowey’s Data Privacy Practice Chair

“Consumer privacy matters,” said Christian Levis, Partner and Chair of Data Privacy Practice at Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. “Online tracking is a serious problem, especially when it involves persistent identifiers created by the tracking company as these can circumvent privacy controls and undermine consumer choice.” California Yahoo account holders will have an opportunity to challenge these practices through binding arbitration.

Who May Be Eligible

California residents impacted by this conduct may be eligible to recover up to $5,000 in compensation if they:

Are 18 years of age or older

Hold or previously held a Yahoo account

Resided in California while using Yahoo services





Individuals who believe they may qualify can complete a short eligibility form and create an account through Lowey Dannenberg’s case management platform, Claim Magic, at: https://claimmagic.com/cases/yahoo-investigation-california

Claim Magic is a centralized system for managing your interactions with lawyers working on this investigation and other legal claims, which you may also qualify for. You must have a Claim Magic account to pursue a claim.

Checking your eligibility and creating an account on Claim Magic is completely free and you will not be charged whether or not you qualify.

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About Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm representing individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in complex litigation, including antitrust, securities, healthcare, commodities, data privacy, and consumer protection matters. For over 50 years, the firm has achieved landmark recoveries and has built a reputation for excellence, integrity, and innovative legal strategy.

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