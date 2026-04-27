Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC)

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (“Regencell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RGC) securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Regencell was vulnerable and/or subject to market manipulation; (ii) the resulting volatility in the market for the Company’s ordinary shares exposed Regencell’s investors to significant financial risk; (iii) all the foregoing subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Regencell should contact the Firm prior to the June 23, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .