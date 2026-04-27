Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $9.61M Raised While XRP Price Prediction Reaches $29

Dubai, UAE, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news for Pepeto took another step forward. The token now has a live page on CoinMarketCap, the presale pulled in $9.61 million while fear sat heavy across the market, and the Binance debut could drop any day. Copycat tokens using the Pepeto name keep showing up on chain after chain, the kind of attention that only appears right before a real project breaks out. Heavy wallets that usually sit in Bitcoin and Ethereum only keep entering this presale. With Ripple closing a banking deal in South Korea and the XRP price prediction heating up, this piece covers where XRP stands and why Pepeto is pulling this level of capital.

Pepeto Nears Its Debut While the XRP Price Prediction Climbs to $29

A bull run builds while the market is still afraid, and positions placed during fear pay the most. The XRP price prediction tells the story. Bitwise published a valuation model placing XRP at $29.32 by 2030 in the max case, with XRP taking 1% to 2% of the $10.9 trillion tokenization market. The bull case puts XRP at $4.94 for 2026, about 9x from today. KBank, South Korea's top digital bank, signed a deal with Ripple to test blockchain transfers replacing SWIFT with on-chain settlement in seconds (Coindesk, April 2026). The XRP price sits at $1.41 per CoinMarketCap, down 1.2% and 61% under the $3.65 all-time high. From $1.41 to $29 is roughly 20x, which is solid, but that target might take years to arrive, and that makes us wonder where is the better play? Across previous cycles, one category always shocked markets, with kind of returns no large caps can reach: Presales.

The playbook stays the same. Serious wallets hold XRP for the long thesis and put capital into the best presale at the same time, because that combination takes a portfolio from flat to life-changing. Crypto news around Pepeto is louder than anything in the presale space right now. A closer look at what the team built explains why.

Crypto News: The Pepeto Exchange Pulling Big Capital Every Day

The Pepeto exchange processes trades at zero cost with an AI-based scanner covering Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and once live every trade pushes revenue back to wallets that entered early. SolidProof cleared every contract before the presale opened. The KBank-Ripple deal shows large money lining up behind blockchain payments, and that same pattern plays out inside the Pepeto presale as big wallets come in daily. The crypto news tying both tokens together grows louder each week.

Every cycle produces one presale that serious capital refuses to walk past, and Pepeto is filling that role right now. The link back to Dogecoin is what makes this one different, because the buzz around Pepeto is tracking the same path that took early DOGE holders from small buys to seven-figure exits. The conversation across X, Telegram, and Reddit matches what on-chain data already shows, and a senior Binance developer building the exchange puts heavyweight credibility behind the community fire. Dogecoin created life-changing wealth with nothing but a name and a meme. Pepeto brings that same level of momentum combined with a full exchange that is engineered to keep demand compounding long after the first listing candle, which is why the Bitwise multi-year XRP price prediction feels painfully slow to the wallets already watching this presale move faster week after week.

Conclusion: Where the XRP Price Prediction and the Pepeto Presale Meet

Crypto news is lining up for a major move and the XRP price prediction makes one thing clear, large caps alone will not carry anyone to the kind of returns this cycle can deliver. Ripple (XRP) made millionaires out of early holders who backed it as a payments network years before the mainstream heard the name, and the range from $4.94 to $29 proves it. But at the current XRP price and cap, that run cannot happen again from here.

Crypto follows the same pattern every single cycle. People find a project like Pepeto, they read the data, they watch the presale approach the sell out, and they promise themselves they will commit the next morning. Then the listing drops, the price takes off, and that next morning never arrives. That is the regret that haunts every forum after a breakout, thousands of people who had the chance right in front of them and let it slip. But the early buyers carry their own weight too, every single one of them wishes they had put in more. And wishing you committed more is a far lighter weight to carry than knowing you had the data, you saw the setup, and you still did nothing. Everyone reading this right now gets to choose which side of that story they end up on, through the Pepeto presale, while the first major exchange listing looks like it could land any day now.

Join the Pepeto Presale While the Entry Is Still Open

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction from Bitwise for 2026 and beyond?

The XRP price prediction from Bitwise is $4.94 for 2026 in the bull case and $29.32 by 2030 in the max case, built on XRP capturing a share of the $10.9 trillion global tokenization market. XRP trades at $1.41 today, sitting 61% under the $3.65 all-time high.

Is Pepeto a strong presale to buy before listing?

Pepeto is a strong presale to buy before listing because it raised $9.61 million during heavy market fear with a completed SolidProof audit and 178% APY staking already running. Three working products approach launch alongside the expected Binance debut.



