VisionSys AI Inc. Announces Proposed $90 Million Strategic Investment at $1.50 Per Share

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionSys AI Inc. (NASDAQ: VSA) (“VSA” or the “Company”) today announced that it is in advanced discussions with a strategic investor regarding a proposed strategic investment. Based on the terms currently under discussion, the investor plans to invest a total of $90 million in VSA at a price of $1.50 per share.

This proposed investment represents a key step forward for VSA in capital formation, strategic collaboration, and business transformation. The Company is currently focused on advancing its Brain-Computer Interface (“BCI”) business by leveraging its core algorithms and related software and hardware systems, while accelerating the development of AI-powered healthcare and biotechnology solutions. The Company believes that this potential investment could provide meaningful support for its technology research and development, product commercialization, and global expansion, further strengthening its overall competitiveness in the frontier technology services sector and the global capital markets.

Use of Proceeds and Strategic Execution

The Company preliminarily plans to use the proceeds from the proposed investment in the following areas:

to continue increasing investment in core BCI algorithms and system platforms, accelerating the transition of key technologies toward engineering development and scalable applications;

to expedite the product development and commercial deployment of AI-powered healthcare and biotechnology solutions;

to strengthen integrated software and hardware capabilities and enhance system stability, scalability, and operational efficiency;

to support channel expansion and localized operations in key international markets and further improve the Company’s global business footprint; and

to supplement working capital and optimize the Company’s capital structure in support of its long-term, sustainable growth.

If successfully completed, the proposed investment is expected to improve the Company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility, providing stronger capital support for the advancement of its key businesses and strategic initiatives.

Focusing on the Core BCI Opportunity

The Company views the BCI business as one of its core strategic priorities for future growth. BCI technology is designed to establish a direct communication pathway between the human brain and external devices, with clear commercialization potential in healthcare applications, including motor function restoration, neurological disease treatment, speech recovery, and sensory rehabilitation.

In the near term, the Company intends to prioritize non-invasive BCI products in order to achieve faster commercialization and market validation, with an initial focus on consumer healthcare and wellness management. Target product categories include intelligent bionic hands, EEG-based sleep assistance devices, attention training headbands, and meditation devices.

Over the medium to long term, the Company plans to expand gradually into serious medical applications, focusing on functional restoration and neuromodulation solutions for major conditions such as paralysis, Parkinson’s disease, and blindness. If these technologies achieve key breakthroughs and obtain regulatory approval, they could establish significant technological barriers and substantial commercial value. The Company also intends to explore the broader application of BCI technology in consumer-oriented scenarios such as education, intelligent interaction, gaming and entertainment, and smart home control, thereby expanding its long-term market opportunity.

The Company stated: “This proposed investment arrangement reflects external recognition of the Company’s technological capabilities, strategic transformation direction, and long-term growth potential. If the transaction is ultimately completed, it is expected to further strengthen the Company’s capital base and provide meaningful support for the continued advancement of our BCI business, the expansion of AI-powered healthcare and biotechnology solutions, and the acceleration of technology development and commercialization. We remain committed to driving real-world application value through innovation and to continuously enhancing our core competitiveness in intelligent systems and high-growth technology sectors.”

Industry and Market Outlook

From an industry perspective, BCI technology is entering a critical stage characterized by both strong policy support and accelerating technological breakthroughs. The sector has been incorporated into national strategic technology priorities and continues to benefit from support in funding, regulatory optimization, and industrial policy. At the same time, significant demand for medical rehabilitation and a wide range of application scenarios provide a solid foundation for commercialization. The Company believes that, driven by policy support, market demand, and technological advancement, the convergence of BCI and AI-enabled medical technology presents substantial growth potential. The proposed investment is also viewed as a positive signal of market confidence in the Company’s strategic transformation and is expected to further strengthen investor confidence in its medium- and long-term development prospects.

About VisionSys AI Inc.

VisionSys AI Inc. (NASDAQ: VSA) is an emerging technology services company specializing in brain-computer interaction businesses powered by core algorithms and related software and hardware systems. The Company is dedicated to advancing AI-driven healthcare and biotechnology solutions that enable industrial transformation and upgrading. Its mission is to empower individuals and organizations through intelligent systems, deeply connecting technological innovation with real-world applications to create a smarter and more connected future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact:

lydia@visysai.com