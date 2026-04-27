DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Based Eggman today announced a major corporate milestone, surpassing $314,800 raised in Stage 3 of its presale while simultaneously launching live staking rewards for participants. This achievement underscores Based Eggman’s rapid progress and the strong community support for its innovative Web3 gaming and Social-Fi ecosystem.





The current market has seen Bitcoin exchange flows change significantly, with Binance, OKX, and Coinbase reporting a total of 82,197 BTC in outflows over the past 57 days.

Binance alone accounted for 55.3% of that outflow, while Coinbase flipped from steady inflows to a net outflow of 8,242 BTC. The pattern points to institutional accumulation moving off-exchange, and that's lifting sentiment across the broader market.

Based Eggman ($GGs) is holding firm as one of the best cryptos to buy .

What Based Eggman Brings to the Table: Staking, Gaming, Memes & More

Based Eggman ($GGs) is positioned as the native currency for a Web3 gaming and Social-Fi platform on Base.

The project runs play-to-earn arcade tournaments where holders can earn $GGs through gameplay, and it powers Social-Fi tools that let streamers receive tips and subscriptions directly in the token.

Staking is already live during the presale, which is unusual at this stage and lets early holders compound rewards before exchange listings.

The smart contract has been fully audited by leading blockchain security firms, with safety and transparency positioned as core priorities. Combined with the Coinbase-backed Base network underneath, the project gives buyers a clearer post-listing thesis than typical meme tokens.





Why Exchange Outflows Matter for Based Eggman

When BTC leaves exchanges in size, supply tightens and the rest of the market tends to follow with a lag. Memecoins like Based Eggman typically catch the sentiment shift before majors finish moving.

That dynamic is part of why the top crypto presale tier has been quietly building strength through April. Buyers entering early-stage campaigns are positioning for the next leg rather than chasing what's already moved. Based Eggman is one of the names showing up most often on watchlists for that reason.

Based Eggman ($GGs) Stage 3 Status

The Based Eggman ($GGs) presale is currently in Stage 3 at a token price of $0.010838, with $314.8K raised and roughly 40.31 million tokens sold. The campaign has covered around 26% of the current stage goal, with about four days and six hours remaining before the next price tier opens.

The BASED-50 bonus code adds 50% extra tokens on every buy, bringing the effective entry price down to roughly $0.0072. That structure is what gives Stage 3 its near-term urgency for buyers tracking the best crypto presale picks on Base.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin exchange outflows are the macro signal, but the best crypto presale picks are where the cleanest near-term setups show up. Based Eggman ($GGs) is leading that group on Base with Stage 3 closing in roughly four days and the BASED-50 bonus active until the next price tier opens.

For readers building exposure across both established memecoins and early-stage campaigns, Based Eggman’s momentum is worth tracking closely.

More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman