Shareholders who lost money in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors have until June 15, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) B&W's largest shareholder, BRC Group Holdings, Inc. ("BRC"), stood on both sides of the Power Generation Contract and had close ties to B&W's counterparty; (2) Applied Digital did not need the products and services that B&W would purportedly supply pursuant to the Power Generation LNTP and Contract; (3) the foregoing, at the very least, would raise questions about the parties' actual intent behind entering into the Power Generation LNTP and Contract, including whether B&W is likely to recognize revenues from these agreements; (4) accordingly, the business and financial prospects of B&W were overstated; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on March 12, 2026, when Wolfpack Research ("Wolfpack") published a short report alleging that B&W had failed to disclose the close relationship between its largest shareholder, BRC, and Base Electron, B&W's counterparty to the Power Generation Contract: Base Electron's directors included BRC Co-CEO and Chairman Riley, and Base Electron's registered address matched that of BRC's headquarters, not Applied Digital's. Moreover, Wolfpack alleged that Applied Digital did not need the products and services that B&W would purportedly provide pursuant to the Power Generation Contract, and that "the ultimate purpose of this deal may be to provide exit liquidity for [BRC]". Taken together, the Wolfpack report's contentions called into question whether B&W was likely to recognize revenues from the Power Generation Contract.

Following publication of the Wolfpack report, B&W's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 11.59%, to close at $13.05 per share on March 12, 2026.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



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