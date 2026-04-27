MCI USA Named 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Winner

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI USA, part of global engagement marketing agency MCI, has earned the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award. The national recognition honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have built exceptional, people-first cultures and is based entirely on employee feedback.

Out of more than 42,000 organizations invited to participate, only 924 companies of similar size earned a place on this year's list. The Top Workplaces USA award is determined by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. Winners are selected based on confidential employee survey responses measuring key indicators of workplace culture and engagement.

“This recognition belongs to our talents — the people who show up every day with the kind of drive and heart that no strategy deck can manufacture,” said MCI USA CEO Richard Torriani. “Across every business unit, from a 13-person boutique team crafting once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences to engineers building the world’s first AI-native event platform, what I see consistently is people who care deeply about the work, about each other and about the clients whose missions we serve. We’re in the business of bringing communities together, and that starts with the community we’ve built inside our own walls. Winning Top Workplaces isn’t a destination. It’s confirmation that the culture we’re investing in is the same culture that’s fueling our growth, our innovation and our ability to attract the kind of talent that makes everything else possible.”

At MCI USA, culture starts with putting people first, which means valuing diverse perspectives, supporting talent with care, and creating space for curiosity and ambition. That foundation influences everything from how teams collaborate to how the company pursues progress.

“A Top Workplaces award isn't something you win with a single initiative,” said MCI USA Chief People Officer Laila Al-Lamadani. “It comes from consistent attention to the talent experience, including onboarding, flexibility, growth and making sure people feel like they belong here.”

Top Workplaces USA 2026 winners are featured in USA TODAY and on the Top Workplaces website.

About MCI USA

MCI USA partners with associations and corporations to bring people together through events, strategy, creative and full-service management. As the U.S. arm of global engagement marketing agency MCI, we serve clients through our Association Solutions and Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives divisions, with offices in the Washington, D.C., area, Baltimore, Dallas and Chicago. Learn more at wearemci.com/en-us.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for MCI USA

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642