Based Eggman Announces Major Presale Milestone with Over $314,800 Raised in Stage 3 and Staking Rewards Now Live

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based Eggman today announced a significant corporate milestone, with its Stage 3 presale successfully raising more than $314,800 and delivering immediate staking rewards to participants. This achievement highlights the strong momentum and community confidence in Based Eggman as the project advances its development roadmap with enhanced utility and innovative features.





Based Eggman Taps Into Institutional BTC Demand

When institutions accumulate Bitcoin, retail attention rotates toward the speculative end of the market. Memecoins are where that energy lands first because they offer the asymmetric upside that majors can't deliver at this size.

The top crypto presale projects ride this rotation hardest. Buyers entering early-stage campaigns are pricing in the next leg of the cycle rather than the current one.

Current Based Eggman ($GGs) presale numbers:

Stage 3 price: $0.010838

Raised: $314.8K, around 26% of the stage goal

Tokens sold: over 40.31 million

BASED-50 bonus code adds 50% extra tokens

Roughly four days until the next price step

Smart contract audited by leading blockchain security firms, per the project

Staking is already live during the presale, which is unusual at this stage. It lets Stage 3 buyers earn rewards before $GGs hits exchanges.





Why Based Eggman Chose Base Network

The project’s strategic deployment on the Base network further enhances its accessibility, benefiting from low transaction fees, fast finality, and seamless onboarding that make participation straightforward for users worldwide. This technical foundation supports Based Eggman’s vision of broad distribution and efficient operations as the presale progresses toward completion and future exchange listings.

As Based Eggman marks this presale milestone, the team remains focused on executing its development plan with precision and community input. The combination of live staking, audited security, bonus incentives, and an ambitious roadmap underscores the project’s dedication to creating a standout experience in the cryptocurrency space. With strong participation in Stage 3 and clear momentum building, Based Eggman invites interested parties to explore the opportunity while the current terms remain available.

Final Word

For buyers tracking the top crypto presale conversation, Based Eggman ($GGs) is where the structural setup is cleanest right now.

Stage 3 is live, the BASED-50 bonus is active, staking is open, and roughly four days remain before the next price tier. That's the window worth watching as institutional Bitcoin demand keeps lifting the broader market.

More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman