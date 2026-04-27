Astec Industries to Host Virtual Investor Day May 13, 2026

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) will host its Investor Day on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The event will begin at 8 AM ET and will be held virtually, with a live webcast available to investors.

Attendees can register and access the presentation with the following link: https://app.webinar.net/prMZLgl1Q7W

More information can be found on our microsite: https://astecindustries2026investorday.q4ir.com

Chief Executive Officer Jaco van der Merwe and members of Astec’s executive leadership team will provide an update on the company’s strategic priorities, operational initiatives, and long-term growth framework. Presentations will highlight Astec’s focus on driving consistent, profitable growth, expanding aftermarket opportunities, advancing innovation and digital solutions, and enhancing operational performance.

The event will also include perspectives on market trends and end-market demand, as well as an overview of the company’s approach to capital allocation and value creation.

A live webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of Astec’s website. A replay will be accessible following the event via this link: https://app.webinar.net/prMZLgl1Q7W

About Astec Industries

Astec (www.astecindustries.com) is a manufacturer of specialized equipment and aftermarket parts for asphalt road building, aggregate processing, and concrete production and ancillary markets, industrial automation controls, and telematic platforms. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions, which includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions, and Materials Solutions, which includes aggregate and materials processing, civil construction, energy, mining, hydro-electric, recycling, and bulk material handling. For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

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Contact:

Steve Anderson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

sanderson@astecindustries.com

+1 (423) 899-5898

www.astecindustries.com