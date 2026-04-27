Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results Highlighted by Continued Margin Expansion and Declares $0.10 Quarterly Cash Dividend

First Quarter Performance Highlights

Net Income: Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $1.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares). Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (excluding severance expenses) was $4.0 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $1.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares). Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (excluding severance expenses) was $4.0 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Net Interest Income: Net interest income was $16.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $0.5 million, or 3.36% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $1.7 million, or 11.85%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2025, representing the highest level since the third quarter of 2022.

Net interest income was $16.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $0.5 million, or 3.36% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $1.7 million, or 11.85%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2025, representing the highest level since the third quarter of 2022. Net Interest Margin Expansion: The Company’s net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 increased to 2.96% from 2.84% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 2.68% in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Company’s net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 increased to 2.96% from 2.84% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 2.68% in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Subordinated Debt: On March 12, 2026, the Company completed the private placement of $35 million of 7.25% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due in 2036. Proceeds were used to redeem the Company’s previously outstanding 8.54% floating rate subordinated notes on April 15, 2026 and to enhance the Bank’s capital base.

On March 12, 2026, the Company completed the private placement of $35 million of 7.25% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due in 2036. Proceeds were used to redeem the Company’s previously outstanding 8.54% floating rate subordinated notes on April 15, 2026 and to enhance the Bank’s capital base. Executed Wholesale Funding Optimization: In February 2026, the Bank proactively restructured $60.3 million of FHLB advances into new, flexible, put-feature advances. The restructuring reduced the weighted average borrowing cost from 4.27% to 3.47%, saving approximately $40 thousand in monthly interest expense, while maintaining term funding and call protection.

In February 2026, the Bank proactively restructured $60.3 million of FHLB advances into new, flexible, put-feature advances. The restructuring reduced the weighted average borrowing cost from 4.27% to 3.47%, saving approximately $40 thousand in monthly interest expense, while maintaining term funding and call protection. Quarterly Cash Dividend: The Company’s Board of Directors approved a $0.10 per share cash dividend on both common shares and Series A preferred shares payable on May 18, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 11, 2026.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a $0.10 per share cash dividend on both common shares and Series A preferred shares payable on May 18, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 11, 2026. Long Island Expansion: Regulatory authorization has been received for the opening of a full-service branch in a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Riverhead, New York. In anticipation of the branch opening later this year, a temporary loan production office in Riverhead with business development staff became operational in March 2026.





MINEOLA, N.Y., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company” – NASDAQ: HNVR), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”), today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the declaration of a $0.10 per share cash dividend on both common shares and Series A preferred shares payable on May 18, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 11, 2026.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

The Company reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $1.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares) versus $1.5 million or $0.20 per diluted share (including Series A preferred shares) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (excluding severance expenses of $2.1 million, net of tax) of $4.0 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, versus adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (excluding core system conversion expenses of $2.6 million, net of tax) of $4.1 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the comparable 2025 quarter. Returns on average assets, average stockholders’ equity and average tangible equity were 0.33%, 3.74% and 4.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, versus 0.27%, 3.11% and 3.45%, respectively, for the comparable quarter of 2025. Adjusted (non-GAAP) returns, exclusive of severance expenses, on average assets, average stockholders’ equity and average tangible equity were 0.70%, 7.98% and 8.83%, respectively, in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, versus 0.73%, 8.36% and 9.27%, respectively, in the comparable 2025 quarter, exclusive of core system conversion expenses for the 2025 quarter.

The increase in net income recorded in the first quarter of 2026 from the comparable 2025 quarter resulted from an increase in net interest income. This was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income, consisting primarily of gain on sale of loans held-for-sale and an increase in income tax expense.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 includes a severance payment related to a Board approved Transition Agreement dated February 12, 2026 between the Company and the former President of the Company and the Bank, McClelland Wilcox. In connection with a management restructuring initiative, Mr. Wilcox’s last day of employment was March 31, 2026 and, pursuant to the terms of his Employment Agreement, he was entitled to a severance benefit of approximately $2.15 million.

Net interest income was $16.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $1.7 million, or 11.85% from the comparable 2025 quarter. This increase was due to improvement in the Company’s net interest margin to 2.96% in the 2026 quarter from 2.68% in the comparable 2025 quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 3.51% in the 2026 quarter from 4.01% in the comparable 2025 quarter, a decrease of 50 basis points. This decrease was partially offset by a 17 basis point decrease in the yield on interest earning assets to 5.84% in the 2026 quarter from 6.01% in the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income on a linked quarter basis increased $0.5 million or 3.36%, resulting from a 16 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Excluding interest expense of $100 thousand resulting from the temporary carrying of multiple subordinated debt issuances, as discussed below, the Bank’s net interest margin was 2.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

On March 12, 2026, the Company issued $35 million of 10-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a fixed coupon rate of 7.25% for the first five years. The Company used the net proceeds to provide capital to support growth of the consolidated entity and to redeem in full, its previously outstanding $25 million of 8.54% floating rate subordinated notes on April 15, 2026, thereby reducing the Company’s cost of funds.

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s quarterly results: “We are pleased with first quarter 2026 results which reflect strengthening core performance and disciplined balance sheet management, highlighted by $4.0 million in adjusted net income, increasing return on average assets, credit stabilization, and continued margin expansion to 2.96%. We also enhanced our capital position through a $35 million subordinated debt issuance, reduced funding costs through proactive balance sheet optimization, maintained our commitment to shareholder returns with a quarterly dividend, and advanced our strategic expansion into Long Island.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $2.37 billion at March 31, 2026 versus $2.38 billion at December 31, 2025. Total securities available for sale (“AFS”) at March 31, 2026 were $105.8 million, an increase of $6.2 million from December 31, 2025, primarily driven by growth in U.S. GSE residential mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, offset by decreases in U.S. Treasury securities and collateralized loan obligations.

Total deposits were $2.02 billion at March 31, 2026 versus $2.03 billion at December 31, 2025. Our loan to deposit ratio was 99% both at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

In February 2026, the Bank executed a proactive wholesale funding optimization strategy, restructuring five FHLB advances maturing in 2027 and 2028 and totaling $60.3 million in two new advances of equal principal with embedded put features to enhance balance sheet flexibility. The transaction reduced the weighted average all-in borrowing cost from 4.27% to 3.47%, generating approximately $40 thousand in monthly interest expense savings while preserving appropriate term funding and call protection.

Borrowings at March 31, 2026 were $59.8 million, with a weighted average rate and term of 3.49% and 54 months, respectively. At March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $59.8 million (net of $470 thousand deferred prepayment penalty) and $100.7 million, respectively, of term FHLB advances outstanding. The Company had no FHLB overnight borrowings outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under lines of credit with correspondent banks at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Stockholders’ equity was $201.4 million at March 31, 2026 as compared to $200.3 million at December 31, 2025. Retained earnings increased by $1.1 million due primarily to net income of $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which was offset by $0.7 million of dividends declared. The accumulated other comprehensive loss at March 31, 2026 was 0.33% of total equity and was comprised of a $0.4 million after tax net unrealized loss on the investment portfolio and a $0.2 million after tax net unrealized loss on derivatives. Book value per share (including Series A preferred shares) increased to $27.11 at March 31, 2026 from $27.02 at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (including Series A preferred shares) increased to $24.50 at March 31, 2026 from $24.41 at December 31, 2025.

Loan Portfolio

The Bank’s loan portfolio was $1.99 billion at March 31, 2026 and $2.00 billion at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company’s residential loan portfolio (including home equity) amounted to $764.1 million, with an average loan balance of $491 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 56%. Commercial real estate (including construction) and multifamily loans totaled $1.08 billion at March 31, 2026, with an average loan balance of $1.5 million and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 59%. As discussed below, approximately 35% of the multifamily portfolio is subject to rent regulation. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio continues to improve, decreasing to 354% of capital at March 31, 2026 from 362% at December 31, 2025, with loans secured by office space accounting for 2% of the total loan portfolio and totaling $41.5 million at March 31, 2026. The Company’s loan pipeline at March 31, 2026 is approximately $114.7 million, with approximately 58% being niche-residential, SBA and USDA lending opportunities.

The Bank originates loans for its portfolio and for sale in the secondary market under a residential flow origination program. During the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the Company sold $35.2 million and $18.3 million, respectively, of residential loans under its flow origination program and recorded gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.9 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Residential loan originations were $32 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

During the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the Company sold approximately $6.3 million and $23.4 million, respectively, in government guaranteed SBA loans and recorded gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively. SBA loan originations and gains on sale continue to be lower due to a less favorable economic outlook for many business owners along with the Bank’s ongoing prudent decision to tighten credit. Together, these factors contributed to lower SBA loan volume, approval levels, and related gain-on-sale income.

Commercial Real Estate Statistics

A significant portion of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio consists of loans secured by Multifamily and CRE-Investor owned real estate that are predominantly subject to fixed interest rates for an initial period of 5 years. The Bank’s exposure to Land/Construction loans as of March 31, 2026 is not significant at $11.5 million, all at floating interest rates. As shown below, as of March 31, 2026, 21% of the loan balances in these combined portfolios will either have a rate reset or mature in 2026, with another 55% with rate resets or maturing in 2027.

Multifamily Market Rent Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule Multifamily Stabilized Rent Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule Calendar Period

(Loan Data as of 3/31/2026) #

Loans Total O/S

($000's

omitted) Avg O/S

($000's

omitted) Avg Interest

Rate Calendar Period

(Loan Data as of

3/31/2026) #

Loans Total O/S

($000's

omitted) Avg O/S

($000's

omitted) Avg Interest

Rate 2026 29 $ 86,070 $ 2,968 3.76 % 2026 16 $ 35,838 $ 2,240 3.89 % 2027 70 185,867 2,655 4.39 % 2027 51 120,805 2,369 4.22 % 2028 15 20,598 1,373 6.14 % 2028 12 9,962 830 7.07 % 2029 7 11,156 1,594 6.58 % 2029 4 4,251 1,063 6.38 % 2030 8 20,180 2,523 6.19 % 2030 7 13,542 1,935 6.32 % 2031+ 12 35,462 2,955 5.58 % 2031+ 6 6,456 1,076 3.82 % Fixed Rate 141 359,333 2,548 4.62 % Fixed Rate 96 190,854 1,988 4.49 % Floating Rate 1 105 105 9.50 % Floating Rate 1 447 447 9.00 % Total 142 $ 359,438 $ 2,531 4.63 % Total 97 $ 191,301 $ 1,972 4.50 %





CRE Investor Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule Calendar Period

(Loan Data as of

3/31/2026) #

Loans Total O/S

($000's omitted) Avg O/S

($000's omitted) Avg Interest

Rate 2026 34 $ 50,188 $ 1,476 6.11 % 2027 83 137,570 1,657 4.73 % 2028 28 30,261 1,081 6.65 % 2029 5 5,894 1,179 6.70 % 2030 14 13,426 959 6.98 % 2031+ 16 16,019 1,001 5.56 % Fixed Rate 180 253,358 1,408 5.45 % Floating Rate 10 10,003 1,000 8.39 % Total CRE-Inv. 190 $ 263,361 $ 1,386 5.56 %



Stabilized Multifamily Pro Forma Stress Results

The table below reflects a pro forma stressed evaluation of the Bank’s Multifamily stabilized loan portfolio as of March 31, 2026, using the primary assumption for a revised Debt Service Coverage Ratio (“DSCR”) calculation, for all loans where the current interest rate is below 5.75%. The current balance for these loans is recast at 5.75% with a 30-year amortization. The chart below reflects the impact of these adjustments on the portfolio. The projected loan to value (“LTV”) assumption resets all loans using a 6% cap rate (despite lower current cap rates) and the last reported property net operating income (“NOI”) to determine an implied property valuation and based on the current loan balance, the resultant LTV.

Multifamily Stabilized Rent Portfolio (Loan Data as of 3/31/2026) DSCR Range # Loans Total O/S

($000's omitted) % of Total

MF Portfolio Current

Weighted

Average LTV Projected

Weighted

Average LTV < 1.0 6 $ 11,091 2 % 64 % 96 % 1.0 < x < 1.2 17 35,911 7 % 63 % 73 % 1.2 < x < 1.3 13 40,891 7 % 63 % 71 % 1.3 < x < 1.5 27 60,886 11 % 63 % 61 % 1.5 < x < 2.0 21 34,183 6 % 58 % 53 % x > 2.0 13 8,339 2 % 44 % 36 % Total 97 $ 191,301 35 % 61 % 65 %

As reflected above, only 6 loans totaling $11 million in the multifamily rent stabilized portfolio would have a pro forma DSCR less than 1x while maintaining projected weighted average LTV’s under 100%. This represents 2% of the total multifamily portfolio. The remainder of this portfolio, totaling $180 million, representing 33% of the entire multifamily portfolio, would possess DSCR’s greater than 1x while maintaining a projected weighted average LTV well within our policy guidelines. Additionally, 73% of the stabilized loans and 73% of the entire multifamily portfolio are further secured with personal guarantees from the borrowers. Based on the maturities and rate resets in the previous 12 months, we believe the overall demand for multifamily housing in our market will allow our borrowers to address any adverse impact proactively. The Bank continues to successfully manage multifamily loans with scheduled rate repricing or maturities. Matured loans that qualified for renewal have been retained while others have paid off in full through refinances. The majority of the rate resetting loans remain as performing loans at the new higher interest rate.

Rental breakdown of Multifamily portfolio

The table below segments our portfolio of loans secured by Multifamily properties based on rental terms and location as of March 31, 2026. As shown below, 65% of the combined portfolio is secured by properties subject to free market rental terms, which is the dominant tenant type. Both the Market Rent and Stabilized Rent segments of our portfolio present very similar average borrower profiles. The portfolio is primarily located in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens.

Multifamily Loan Portfolio - Loans by Rent Type (Loan Data as of 3/31/2026) Rent Type # of Notes Outstanding

Loan Balance % of Total

Multifamily Avg Loan

Size LTV Current

DSCR Avg #

of Units ($000's omitted) ($000's omitted) Market 142 $ 359,438 65 % $ 2,531 61.0 % 1.45 11 Location Manhattan 7 $ 16,079 3 % $ 2,297 54.5 % 1.82 13 Other NYC 93 $ 260,556 47 % $ 2,802 60.9 % 1.41 9 Outside NYC 42 $ 82,803 15 % $ 1,972 62.8 % 1.51 14 Stabilized 97 $ 191,301 35 % $ 1,972 61.3 % 1.46 12 Location Manhattan 7 $ 10,147 2 % $ 1,450 50.1 % 1.76 19 Other NYC 79 $ 164,232 30 % $ 2,079 61.9 % 1.43 11 Outside NYC 11 $ 16,922 3 % $ 1,538 62.3 % 1.61 14

Office Property Exposure

The Bank’s exposure to the Office market is not significant. Loans secured by office space accounted for 2% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2026, with a total balance of $41.5 million, of which less than 1% is located in Manhattan. The pool has a 2.41x weighted average DSCR and a 54% weighted average LTV.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2026, the Bank reported $24.5 million in non-performing loans, or $17.7 million net of $6.8 million that is government guaranteed by the SBA, compared to non-performing loans of $21.6 million, or $17.9 million net of $3.7 million that is government guaranteed by the SBA at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026 non-performing loans were 1.23% of total loans outstanding versus 1.08% at December 31, 2025. Excluding the guaranteed portion, non-performing loans were 0.89% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2026 versus 0.90% at December 31, 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $530 thousand (including a $30 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments). The allowance for credit losses was $19.1 million at March 31, 2026 versus $18.7 million at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.96% at March 31, 2026 and 0.93% at December 31, 2025.

Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s net interest margin increased to 2.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 2.68% in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Excluding interest expense of $100 thousand resulting from the temporary carrying of multiple subordinated debt issuances, as discussed above, the Bank’s net interest margin was 2.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businesspeople who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover offers a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multifamily and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Bowery, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This discussion, including the financial statements attached thereto, includes non-GAAP financial measures which include the Company’s adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), PPNR return on average assets, tangible common equity (“TCE”) ratio, TCE, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and efficiency ratio. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP and provides greater comparability across time periods. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.

With respect to the calculations of and reconciliations of adjusted net income, PPNR, TCE, tangible assets, TCE ratio and tangible book value per share, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect as a result of inaccurate assumptions that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of a pandemic or other health crises and the government’s response to such pandemic or crises on our operations as well as those of our customers and on the economy generally and in our market area specifically, (2) competitive pressures among depository institutions may increase significantly; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and credit loss provisions may vary substantially from period to period; (5) general economic conditions may be less favorable than expected; (6) political developments, wars or other hostilities may disrupt or increase volatility in securities markets or other economic conditions; (7) legislative or regulatory changes or actions may adversely affect the businesses in which Hanover Bancorp, Inc. is engaged; (8) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; (9) changing political conditions and the outcome of federal, state, and local elections and the resulting economic and other impact on the areas in which we conduct business; (10) changes and trends in the securities markets may adversely impact Hanover Bancorp, Inc.; (11) a delayed or incomplete resolution of regulatory issues could adversely impact our planning; (12) difficulties in integrating any businesses that we may acquire, which may increase our expenses and delay the achievement of any benefits that we may expect from such acquisitions; (13) the impact of the strategic credit cleanup that we implemented during the fourth quarter of 2025 and the wholesale funding restructuring we implemented during the first quarter of 2026; (14) the impact of reputation risk created by the developments discussed above on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity could be significant; and (15) the outcome of any future regulatory and legal investigations and proceedings may not be anticipated. Further information on other factors that could affect the financial results of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A - Risk Factors, as updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

Investor and Press Contact:

Lance P. Burke

Chief Financial Officer

(516) 548-8500







HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,448 $ 208,904 $ 160,234 Securities-available for sale, at fair value 105,799 99,552 93,197 Investments-held to maturity 963 1,017 3,671 Loans held for sale 16,296 6,407 16,306 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 1,992,694 2,000,749 1,960,674 Less: allowance for credit losses (19,149 ) (18,694 ) (22,925 ) Loans, net 1,973,545 1,982,055 1,937,749 Goodwill 19,168 19,168 19,168 Premises & fixed assets 14,049 14,313 14,511 Operating lease assets 8,072 9,855 8,484 Other assets 38,609 41,825 38,207 Assets $ 2,370,949 $ 2,383,096 $ 2,291,527 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Core deposits $ 1,504,925 $ 1,518,491 $ 1,418,209 Time deposits 517,421 509,896 518,229 Total deposits 2,022,346 2,028,387 1,936,438 Borrowings 59,780 100,725 107,805 Subordinated debentures 59,021 24,743 24,702 Operating lease liabilities 8,797 10,567 9,144 Other liabilities 19,564 18,408 16,795 Liabilities 2,169,508 2,182,830 2,094,884 Stockholders' equity 201,441 200,266 196,643 Liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,370,949 $ 2,383,096 $ 2,291,527





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 Interest income $ 32,292 $ 32,837 Interest expense 15,930 18,208 Net interest income 16,362 14,629 Provision for credit losses 530 600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,832 14,029 Loan servicing and fee income 1,042 1,081 Service charges on deposit accounts 250 117 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 1,443 2,352 Other operating income 9 182 Non-interest income 2,744 3,732 Compensation and benefits 7,822 7,232 Severance expenses 2,305 - Conversion expenses - 3,180 Occupancy and equipment 2,068 1,836 Data processing 422 593 Professional fees 906 787 Federal deposit insurance premiums 362 337 Other operating expenses 1,721 2,031 Non-interest expense 15,606 15,996 Income before income taxes 2,970 1,765 Income tax expense 1,096 244 Net income $ 1,874 $ 1,521 Earnings per share ("EPS"): (1) Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.20 Average shares outstanding for basic EPS (1) (2) 7,434,107 7,463,537 Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS (1) (2) 7,439,004 7,469,489 (1) Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. (2) Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) QUARTERLY TREND (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 Interest income $ 32,292 $ 32,599 $ 32,994 $ 32,049 $ 32,837 Interest expense 15,930 16,769 17,771 17,254 18,208 Net interest income 16,362 15,830 15,223 14,795 14,629 Provision for credit losses 530 6,100 1,325 2,357 600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,832 9,730 13,898 12,438 14,029 Loan servicing and fee income 1,042 1,049 1,057 1,083 1,081 Service charges on deposit accounts 250 234 237 162 117 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 1,443 1,244 1,451 2,298 2,352 Gain on sale of investments - 215 - - - Other operating income 9 23 40 18 182 Non-interest income 2,744 2,765 2,785 3,561 3,732 Compensation and benefits 7,822 6,877 6,774 7,003 7,232 Severance expenses 2,305 - - - - Conversion expenses - - - - 3,180 Occupancy and equipment 2,068 2,036 1,960 1,910 1,836 Data processing 422 339 313 508 593 Professional fees 906 752 732 878 787 Federal deposit insurance premiums 362 352 334 365 337 Other operating expenses 1,721 2,003 1,900 1,952 2,031 Non-interest expense 15,606 12,359 12,013 12,616 15,996 Income before income taxes 2,970 136 4,670 3,383 1,765 Income tax expense 1,096 103 1,179 940 244 Net income $ 1,874 $ 33 $ 3,491 $ 2,443 $ 1,521 Earnings per share ("EPS"): (1) Basic $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.47 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.47 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 Average shares outstanding for basic EPS (1) (2) 7,434,107 7,443,861 7,477,647 7,500,871 7,463,537 Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS (1) (2) 7,439,004 7,447,556 7,483,319 7,506,584 7,469,489 (1) Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. (2) Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 ADJUSTED NET INCOME: Net income, as reported $ 1,874 $ 1,521 Adjustments: Conversion expenses - 3,180 Severance expenses 2,305 - Total adjustments, before income taxes 2,305 3,180 Adjustment for reported effective income tax rate 182 608 Total adjustments, after income taxes 2,123 2,572 Adjusted net income $ 3,997 $ 4,093 Basic earnings per share - adjusted $ 0.54 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per share - adjusted $ 0.54 $ 0.55 ADJUSTED OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO: Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 81.68 % 87.12 % Adjustments: Conversion expenses 0.00 % -17.32 % Severance expenses -12.06 % 0.00 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 69.62 % 69.80 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets 0.70 % 0.73 % Adjusted Return on Average Equity 7.98 % 8.36 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity 8.83 % 9.27 % Adjusted Non-interest Expense to Average Assets 2.34 % 2.28 % PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR"): Net income, as reported $ 1,874 $ 1,521 Add: Provision for credit losses 530 600 Add: Provision for income taxes 1,096 244 Pre-provision net revenue 3,500 2,365 Adjustments: Conversion expenses - 3,180 Adjustments: Severance expenses 2,305 - Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 5,805 $ 5,545 PPNR Return on Average Assets 0.62 % 0.42 % Adjusted PPNR Return on Average Assets 1.02 % 0.99 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 3/31/2026 3/31/2025 Profitability: Return on average assets 0.33 % 0.27 % Return on average equity (1) 3.74 % 3.11 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 4.14 % 3.45 % Pre-provision net revenue return on average assets 0.62 % 0.42 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.84 % 6.01 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.51 % 4.01 % Net interest rate spread (2) 2.33 % 2.00 % Net interest margin (3) 2.96 % 2.68 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.74 % 2.85 % Operating efficiency ratio (4) 81.68 % 87.12 % Average balances: Interest-earning assets $ 2,241,791 $ 2,217,107 Interest-bearing liabilities 1,841,547 1,842,073 Loans 2,006,288 1,989,796 Deposits 1,950,190 1,919,436 Borrowings 126,100 133,665 (1) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock. (2) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Asset quality: Provision for credit losses - loans (1) $ 500 $ 5,925 $ 1,375 $ 2,170 Net (charge-offs)/recoveries (45 ) (9,585 ) (592 ) (3,524 ) Allowance for credit losses 19,149 18,694 22,354 21,571 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (2) 0.96 % 0.93 % 1.12 % 1.10 % Non-performing loans Non-guaranteed portion $ 17,749 $ 17,934 $ 16,993 $ 12,475 Guaranteed portion (4) 6,837 3,670 176 176 Total $ 24,586 $ 21,604 $ 17,169 $ 12,651 Non-performing loans/total loans 1.23 % 1.08 % 0.86 % 0.64 % Non-performing loans, excluding guaranteed/total loans 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.63 % Non-performing loans/total assets 1.04 % 0.91 % 0.74 % 0.55 % Non-performing loans, excluding guaranteed/total assets 0.75 % 0.75 % 0.73 % 0.54 % Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 77.89 % 86.53 % 130.20 % 170.51 % Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans,

excluding guaranteed 107.89 % 104.24 % 131.55 % 172.91 % Capital (Bank only): Tier 1 Capital $ 210,222 $ 204,431 $ 205,434 $ 203,282 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.20 % 9.05 % 9.15 % 9.29 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.32 % 12.90 % 13.13 % 13.16 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.32 % 12.90 % 13.13 % 13.16 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.57 % 14.06 % 14.38 % 14.41 % Equity data: Shares outstanding (3) 7,431,661 7,410,403 7,467,390 7,499,243 Stockholders' equity $ 201,441 $ 200,266 $ 201,833 $ 198,885 Book value per share (3) 27.11 27.02 27.03 26.52 Tangible common equity (3) 182,089 180,902 182,456 179,495 Tangible book value per share (3) 24.50 24.41 24.43 23.94 Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio (3) 7.74 % 7.65 % 7.89 % 7.83 % (1) Excludes $30 thousand, $175 thousand, ($50) thousand and $187 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the quarters ended 3/31/26, 12/31/25, 9/30/25 and 6/30/25, respectively.

(2) Calculation excludes loans held for sale.

(3) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.

(4) Guaranteed by the SBA.







HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATISTICAL SUMMARY QUARTERLY TREND (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Loan distribution (1) : Residential mortgages $ 737,692 $ 751,536 $ 725,873 $ 715,418 Multifamily 550,739 541,083 537,333 539,573 Commercial real estate - OO 271,692 275,747 267,050 267,223 Commercial real estate - NOO 257,787 260,903 271,201 271,552 Commercial & industrial 147,929 145,591 161,240 148,907 Home equity 26,439 25,459 25,582 23,361 Consumer 416 430 404 418 Total loans $ 1,992,694 $ 2,000,749 $ 1,988,683 $ 1,966,452 Sequential quarter growth rate -0.40 % 0.61 % 1.13 % 0.29 % CRE concentration ratio 354 % 362 % 362 % 368 % Loans sold during the quarter $ 41,523 $ 39,114 $ 44,532 $ 46,045 Funding distribution: Demand $ 237,346 $ 247,786 $ 232,984 $ 243,664 N.O.W. 772,318 781,681 701,199 655,333 Savings 44,307 58,475 43,363 42,860 Money market 450,954 430,549 434,973 497,799 Total core deposits 1,504,925 1,518,491 1,412,519 1,439,656 Time 517,421 509,896 562,304 511,625 Total deposits 2,022,346 2,028,387 1,974,823 1,951,281 Borrowings 59,780 100,725 100,725 107,805 Subordinated debentures 59,021 24,743 24,729 24,716 Total funding sources $ 2,141,147 $ 2,153,855 $ 2,100,277 $ 2,083,802 Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits -0.30 % 2.71 % 1.21 % 0.77 % Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio 74.41 % 74.86 % 71.53 % 73.78 % Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio 11.74 % 12.22 % 11.80 % 12.49 % (1) Excluding loans held for sale Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 Tangible common equity Total equity (2) $ 201,441 $ 200,266 $ 201,833 $ 198,885 $ 196,643 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) Less: core deposit intangible (184 ) (196 ) (209 ) (222 ) (236 ) Tangible common equity (2) $ 182,089 $ 180,902 $ 182,456 $ 179,495 $ 177,239 Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio Tangible common equity (2) $ 182,089 $ 180,902 $ 182,456 $ 179,495 $ 177,239 Total assets 2,370,949 2,383,096 2,331,580 2,311,976 2,291,527 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) Less: core deposit intangible (184 ) (196 ) (209 ) (222 ) (236 ) Tangible assets $ 2,351,597 $ 2,363,732 $ 2,312,203 $ 2,292,586 $ 2,272,123 TCE ratio (2) 7.74 % 7.65 % 7.89 % 7.83 % 7.80 % Tangible book value per share Tangible common equity (2) $ 182,089 $ 180,902 $ 182,456 $ 179,495 $ 177,239 Shares outstanding (2) 7,431,661 7,410,403 7,467,390 7,499,243 7,503,731 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 24.50 $ 24.41 $ 24.43 $ 23.94 $ 23.62 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (2) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost

Balance Interest Yield/Cost

Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 2,006,288 $ 29,618 5.99 % $ 1,989,796 $ 29,984 6.11 % Investment securities 101,028 1,371 5.50 % 85,839 1,186 5.60 % Interest-earning cash 126,984 1,164 3.72 % 133,458 1,482 4.50 % FHLB stock and other investments 7,491 139 7.53 % 8,014 185 9.36 % Total interest-earning assets 2,241,791 32,292 5.84 % 2,217,107 32,837 6.01 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 11,952 9,504 Other assets 54,098 49,695 Total assets $ 2,307,841 $ 2,276,306 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits $ 1,234,058 $ 9,552 3.14 % $ 1,217,429 $ 11,455 3.82 % Time deposits 481,389 4,730 3.98 % 490,979 5,320 4.39 % Total savings and time deposits 1,715,447 14,282 3.38 % 1,708,408 16,775 3.98 % Borrowings 93,583 955 4.14 % 108,972 1,107 4.12 % Subordinated debentures 32,517 693 8.64 % 24,693 326 5.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,841,547 15,930 3.51 % 1,842,073 18,208 4.01 % Demand deposits 234,743 211,028 Other liabilities 28,536 24,726 Total liabilities 2,104,826 2,077,827 Stockholders' equity 203,015 198,479 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 2,307,841 $ 2,276,306 Net interest rate spread 2.33 % 2.00 % Net interest income/margin $ 16,362 2.96 % $ 14,629 2.68 %



