Australian Patent Granted to NurExone Covering Stem Cell-Derived Exosome Production

TORONTO, Ontario and HAIFA, Israel, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) ("NurExone" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies for central nervous system injuries, is pleased to announce that a patent covering the “Production of extracellular vesicles from stem cells” has been granted by IP Australia.

The patent, Australian Patent No. 2020303456, was granted on April 23, 2026 and is held by Technion Research and Development Foundation Limited. The patent relates to technology licensed exclusively to NurExone and is expected to remain in force until June 10, 2040, subject to the payment of applicable fees.

“Consistency is one of the most important value drivers in biomanufacturing,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. “This patent grant supports our strategy to protect core technologies enabling the scalable, reproducible production of high-quality exosomes required for therapeutic development. As we take steps to build manufacturing capacity, including our recently announced LOI with U.S.-based BioXtek, we are also working in parallel to protect the technologies to support scalable and reliable exosome production.”

The patent further expands NurExone’s international patent family covering the production of extracellular vesicles from stem cells. It follows previously announced patent grants in Israel and the United States, with additional applications currently under examination in other jurisdictions. This development reflects the Company’s strategy to secure broad, strategically aligned intellectual property protection across key commercial, regulatory, and manufacturing markets in support of its exosome biomanufacturing technology.

Scientific Presentation on ExoPTEN’s Regenerative Potential in Optic Nerve Damage

The use of NurExone’s ExoPTEN in models of damaged optic nerves will be featured in an upcoming scientific presentation by Dr. Ifat Sher and Prof. Ygal Rotenstreich of the Goldschleger Eye Institute at Sheba Medical Center. The presentation will take place at ISCEV@Denver, a meeting of the Western Hemisphere Division of the International Society for Clinical Electrophysiology of Vision held ahead of the ARVO Annual Meeting. Titled “ERG as a Functional Biomarker for Monitoring Optic Nerve Regeneration in a Rat Model of Optic Nerve Crush,” the presentation is scheduled for May 2, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The research was conducted as part of a collaborative program between NurExone and Sheba Medical Center focused on preclinical evaluation of optic nerve regeneration therapies.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the Company’s roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations - Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to: the expected term of protection of the Australian patent (including the expected expiry date, subject to payment of applicable renewal fees); the Company’s strategy and plans to protect and expand its intellectual property portfolio in multiple jurisdictions; the Company’s strategy and plans related to manufacturing capacity and scalable production; and statements regarding the development, regulatory pathway, anticipated timing and progression of clinical trials, and potential future commercialization of the Company’s product candidates and technologies.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: the Company’s ability to maintain and renew patent rights as required; the continued availability of resources (including personnel, capital and third-party service providers) necessary to pursue the Company’s development and manufacturing plans; and the accuracy and continued relevance of the Company’s publicly disclosed scientific and regulatory information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially, including, without limitation: risks related to intellectual property protection, maintenance and enforcement; early-stage development risk; the risk that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical results; regulatory review timing and outcomes; manufacturing scale-up and CMC risks; financing and market conditions; dependence on third-party collaborators and suppliers; competition and technological change; and the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 44 to 51 of the Company's Annual Information Form dated August 27, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.