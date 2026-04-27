Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2025 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $10.8 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2025

 | Source: American Overseas Group, Ltd. American Overseas Group, Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $10.8 million, or $230.44 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $9.4 million, or $200.09 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2025 was $1,241.71, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $976.60 at December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $2.6 million from $14.3 million a year ago to $11.7 million. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $1.6 million from $51.6 million to $50.0 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.1 million from $6.0 million to $6.1 million and gross written premiums increased $3.9 million, moving from $226.4 million to $230.3 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 75.5% to 64.0%.  

For the year ended December 31, 2025, fee income increased $1.0 million from $22.1 million a year ago to $23.1 million and gross written premiums increased $71.6 million, moving from $914.7 million to $986.3 million. For both the quarter and the year, direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 64.0% to 57.7%.  

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, operating expenses increased $0.1 million from $4.2 million to $4.3 million. For the year ended December 31, 2025, operating expenses increased $0.9 million from $12.9 million to $13.8 million.  

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. In the 4th quarter of 2025, the Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $1.3 million and year to date the Company reduced the outstanding principal of its 12% and 9% Senior Secured Notes by $4.3 million and $0.7 million respectively, reducing total outstanding debt from $20.8 million to $15.8 million as of December 31, 2025. Additionally, The Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $3.4 million in the 1st quarter of 2026, reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $12.4 million. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction unless other compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com


 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
    
    
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets   
    
Investments:   
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$161,312  $143,633 
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 1,041   - 
Cash and cash equivalents 45,140   46,600 
Restricted cash 843   4,861 
Accrued investment income 1,135   1,029 
Premiums receivable 211,993   211,771 
Deferred insurance premiums 299,720   267,765 
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 481,444   413,541 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 9,420   10,215 
Intangible assets 4,800   4,800 
Goodwill 33,050   33,050 
Other assets 5,373   3,972 
Total Assets$1,255,271  $1,141,237 
    
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Liabilities:   
Loss and loss expense reserve$465,401  $421,018 
Deferred commission income 6,481   7,154 
Unearned premiums 311,073   281,176 
Ceded premium payable 233,727   209,033 
Payable to general agents 459   276 
Funds withheld 133,343   126,839 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26,472   26,256 
Notes payable 15,833   20,771 
Non-owned interest in VIE 300   300 
Interest payable 435   578 
Deferred tax liability 3,413   1,956 
Total Liabilities 1,196,937   1,095,357 
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Common shares 4,698   4,698 
Additional paid-in capital 189,179   189,179 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,932)  (3,561)
Retained deficit (133,611)  (144,436)
Total Shareholders' Equity 58,334   45,880 
    
    
Total Liabilities and Equity$1,255,271  $1,141,237 
    
    
See Notes to December 31, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com


 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
        
        
 Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve months ended
December 31,
  2025   2024 2025   2024 
Revenues       
        
Net premiums earned$11,685  $14,344  $50,035  $51,610 
Fee income 6,135   5,985   23,139   22,078 
Net investment income 534   483   2,039   1,401 
Net realized gains on investments (101)  -   (108)  47 
Other income 19   29   136   87 
        
        
Total revenues 18,272   20,841   75,241   75,223 
        
Expenses       
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,483   10,827   28,878   33,035 
Acquisition expenses 4,386   3,630   16,398   14,812 
Operating expenses 4,340   4,234   13,817   12,910 
Interest expense 467   578   2,155   2,313 
        
Total expenses 16,676   19,269   61,248   63,070 
        
        
Pre-tax net profit (loss)$1,596  $1,572  $13,993  $12,153 
Income tax (expense) (382)  (461)  (3,168)  (2,753)
        
Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders 1,214   1,111   10,825   9,400 
        
        
Net profit (loss) per common share:       
Basic$25.85  $23.65  $230.44  $200.09 
Diluted 25.85   23.65   230.44   200.09 
        
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
Diluted 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
        
See Notes to December 31, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
        
        
  1,214,256.00   1,112,610.00   10,825,889.00   9,399,814.00 
  25.85   23.68   230.44   200.09 



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