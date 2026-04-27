Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2025 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $10.8 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2025

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $10.8 million, or $230.44 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $9.4 million, or $200.09 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2025 was $1,241.71, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $976.60 at December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $2.6 million from $14.3 million a year ago to $11.7 million. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $1.6 million from $51.6 million to $50.0 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.1 million from $6.0 million to $6.1 million and gross written premiums increased $3.9 million, moving from $226.4 million to $230.3 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 75.5% to 64.0%.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, fee income increased $1.0 million from $22.1 million a year ago to $23.1 million and gross written premiums increased $71.6 million, moving from $914.7 million to $986.3 million. For both the quarter and the year, direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 64.0% to 57.7%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, operating expenses increased $0.1 million from $4.2 million to $4.3 million. For the year ended December 31, 2025, operating expenses increased $0.9 million from $12.9 million to $13.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. In the 4th quarter of 2025, the Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $1.3 million and year to date the Company reduced the outstanding principal of its 12% and 9% Senior Secured Notes by $4.3 million and $0.7 million respectively, reducing total outstanding debt from $20.8 million to $15.8 million as of December 31, 2025. Additionally, The Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $3.4 million in the 1st quarter of 2026, reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $12.4 million. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction unless other compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com





American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 161,312 $ 143,633 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 1,041 - Cash and cash equivalents 45,140 46,600 Restricted cash 843 4,861 Accrued investment income 1,135 1,029 Premiums receivable 211,993 211,771 Deferred insurance premiums 299,720 267,765 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 481,444 413,541 Deferred policy acquisition costs 9,420 10,215 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 5,373 3,972 Total Assets $ 1,255,271 $ 1,141,237 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 465,401 $ 421,018 Deferred commission income 6,481 7,154 Unearned premiums 311,073 281,176 Ceded premium payable 233,727 209,033 Payable to general agents 459 276 Funds withheld 133,343 126,839 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26,472 26,256 Notes payable 15,833 20,771 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 435 578 Deferred tax liability 3,413 1,956 Total Liabilities 1,196,937 1,095,357 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,932 ) (3,561 ) Retained deficit (133,611 ) (144,436 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 58,334 45,880 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,255,271 $ 1,141,237 See Notes to December 31, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 11,685 $ 14,344 $ 50,035 $ 51,610 Fee income 6,135 5,985 23,139 22,078 Net investment income 534 483 2,039 1,401 Net realized gains on investments (101 ) - (108 ) 47 Other income 19 29 136 87 Total revenues 18,272 20,841 75,241 75,223 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,483 10,827 28,878 33,035 Acquisition expenses 4,386 3,630 16,398 14,812 Operating expenses 4,340 4,234 13,817 12,910 Interest expense 467 578 2,155 2,313 Total expenses 16,676 19,269 61,248 63,070 Pre-tax net profit (loss) $ 1,596 $ 1,572 $ 13,993 $ 12,153 Income tax (expense) (382 ) (461 ) (3,168 ) (2,753 ) Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders 1,214 1,111 10,825 9,400 Net profit (loss) per common share: Basic $ 25.85 $ 23.65 $ 230.44 $ 200.09 Diluted 25.85 23.65 230.44 200.09 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979 Diluted 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979 See Notes to December 31, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com 1,214,256.00 1,112,610.00 10,825,889.00 9,399,814.00 25.85 23.68 230.44 200.09



