TOMI Environmental Positioned for Accelerated Growth as Robotaxi Market Rapidly Expands

FREDERICK, Md., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced its strategic readiness to capture the rapidly expanding autonomous mobility market. As the global robotaxi ecosystem transitions from pilot programs to large-scale commercialization, TOMI is positioning its proprietary iHP (ionized Hydrogen Peroxide) technology as the critical infrastructure layer for passenger safety and fleet uptime.

The convergence of autonomous transport and public health has created an immediate demand for scalable, medical-grade sanitation. TOMI Environmental represents a unique “picks-and-shovels” play on the trillion-dollar robotaxi market being driven by industry leaders like Tesla and Uber. While the broader investment community often focuses on autonomous driving software, every robotaxi operating 24/7 will require continuous, automated sanitation to remain operational and safe for public use. This creates a massive, recurring infrastructure need that TOMI is uniquely engineered to solve.

“We’re seeing strong momentum across the business, with revenue approaching a $12 million run rate, and we believe we are entering a pivotal growth phase as we expand into new high-impact markets,” said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions.

“One of the most exciting opportunities is the emerging robotaxi ecosystem, where automated, scalable disinfection solutions are becoming increasingly essential. We are looking forward to sharing our story with a broader investor audience as we continue to execute on what we see as a meaningful inflection point for the company.”

By combining robotics, AI, and medical-grade disinfection, the company is positioning itself as a leader in a vital new category: autonomous fleet hygiene infrastructure. While TOMI already maintains a proven disinfection platform and established revenue streams, the global scaling of robotaxis represents a potential step-change growth opportunity for the company.

The shift toward autonomous mobility represents a transformative expansion of TOMI’s Total Addressable Market. With revenue scaling toward a $12 million run rate, the company is demonstrating the operational leverage inherent in its business model. As robotaxis scale globally, TOMI is positioned to be a direct beneficiary of the trend, aligning its industry-leading intellectual property with the technological requirements of the world’s most advanced transport platforms. This strategic focus ensures that TOMI is not only a participant in the hygiene economy but a fundamental enabler of the future of transit.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the autonomous disinfection market and use of capital resources. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com