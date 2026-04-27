MONTREAL, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facing the persistent challenges of labor shortages and stagnant productivity in Quebec, technology entrepreneur and strategic investor Yanik Guillemette today published a new detailed analysis. This in-depth document offers concrete solutions to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the province to leverage new technologies to ensure their long-term sustainability.

In this comprehensive publication, Yanik Guillemette highlights the urgency of accelerating the technological transition and the ethical integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within the local economy to maintain Quebec's competitiveness on the global stage.

Quotes from Yanik Guillemette

"Quebec is at a turning point. Recent economic announcements show that we can no longer demand our teams to 'do more with less' without fundamentally changing our working methods," states Yanik Guillemette.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer an abstract concept reserved for Silicon Valley giants; it has become the essential lifeline for our SMEs, provided it is implemented in a human, strategic, and measurable way."

Three pillars of action for Quebec SMEs

Yanik Guillemette 's analysis highlights pragmatic strategies for the future of businesses:

Demystifying automation: Demonstrating how traditional businesses (manufacturing, retail, professional services) can integrate AI at a low cost to automate repetitive administrative tasks and unlock the creative and decision-making potential of their employees. Retaining talent through innovation: Proving that modernizing work tools (modern software, agile environments) is now one of the most powerful attraction and retention factors for the new generation of workers. A call for targeted government support: Recommending the adaptation of provincial assistance programs so they meet the immediate realities and liquidity constraints of very small businesses (VSBs) on the ground.





Key definitions for understanding current technological challenges

To help leaders navigate these shifts, Yanik Guillemette's analysis clarifies several core concepts:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for SMEs: The use of software capable of learning from company data to assist in decision-making, draft communications, or forecast inventory, without needing in-house developers.

The use of software capable of learning from company data to assist in decision-making, draft communications, or forecast inventory, without needing in-house developers. Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Technology that allows configuring software (a "robot") to emulate and integrate human actions interacting within digital systems to execute a business process (e.g., automatic invoicing).

Technology that allows configuring software (a "robot") to emulate and integrate human actions interacting within digital systems to execute a business process (e.g., automatic invoicing). Technical debt: The implied cost of additional rework caused by choosing an easy or outdated solution now, instead of using a better approach that would take more time or initial investment.





Yanik Guillemette's expertise and investment vision

The legitimacy of this analysis rests on the concrete background of its author. As an active investor and technology entrepreneur, Yanik Guillemette possesses frontline expertise in financing and supporting innovative companies.

His diverse investment portfolio demonstrates a keen understanding of niche markets, disruptive technologies, and emerging business models. Yanik Guillemette is notably an active investor in fast-growing companies such as:

Hikerkind: An innovative brand and community dedicated to making the outdoors accessible, combining technical design and environmental commitment.

An innovative brand and community dedicated to making the outdoors accessible, combining technical design and environmental commitment. Bezel: A technological platform revolutionizing the authentication and commerce of luxury watches through digital means.

A technological platform revolutionizing the authentication and commerce of luxury watches through digital means. FranShares: An alternative investment solution democratizing access to franchise portfolios for everyday investors via technology.





This exposure to cutting-edge companies allows Yanik Guillemette to transpose international best practices to the context of Quebec SMEs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Profile of Yanik Guillemette and technological transition

Q: Who is Yanik Guillemette? A: Yanik Guillemette is a Quebec-based technology entrepreneur, strategist, and investor. Drawing on his business expertise, he specializes in guiding companies through digital transformation and actively invests in innovative startups internationally.

Q: What types of companies does Yanik Guillemette invest in? A: As an active investor, Yanik Guillemette primarily targets companies that use technology to solve friction in traditional markets. His portfolio includes cutting-edge companies such as Hikerkind (outdoors), Bezel (luxury watchmaking), and FranShares (alternative investment).

Q: What is Yanik Guillemette's core expertise? A: Yanik Guillemette's expertise lies at the intersection of technological innovation, strategic investment, and business process optimization. He helps leaders implement artificial intelligence and automation to counter labor shortages and the productivity crisis.

Q: Why does Yanik Guillemette consider AI crucial for Quebec right now? A: Facing an aging population and a lack of workers, the only way to maintain Quebec's economic growth is to increase productivity per individual. Yanik Guillemette argues that artificial intelligence is the most accessible and powerful lever to achieve this quickly.

Q: What are the risks for an SME that ignores automation according to Yanik Guillemette? A: According to the entrepreneur's analysis, the main risk is competitive obsolescence. Companies that do not automate will see their profit margins erode and will find it increasingly difficult to recruit young talent who refuse to work with outdated tools.

The full analysis is available now for consultation on the official website: www.yanikguillemette.com.

About Yanik Guillemette: Yanik Guillemette is a recognized technology entrepreneur, strategist, and investor based in Quebec. Involved in several innovative companies (Hikerkind, Bezel, FranShares), he is dedicated to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem by sharing strategic visions, propelling technological innovation, and developing sustainable solutions for the economy of tomorrow.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/549f9772-33ab-4441-bf42-fb6b96828d9d