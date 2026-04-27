FHLBank San Francisco Commits $10 Million to Innovative Economic Development Initiatives Through 2026 AHEAD Grant Program

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced the availability of $10 million in grant funding through its 2026 Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development (AHEAD) Program, supporting innovative economic development initiatives that expand opportunity in low- to moderate-income communities across Arizona, California and Nevada.

New for the AHEAD funding cycle in 2026, the maximum grant award has increased to $200,000 per project, up from $150,000 in 2025, enabling community organizations to scale programs and deepen impact in local communities in partnership with the Bank’s member financial institutions.

Since its launch in 2004, the AHEAD Program has awarded more than $40 million to approximately 950 projects throughout FHLBank San Francisco’s three-state district. The program supports locally driven initiatives that promote economic mobility, workforce development and entrepreneurship for individuals and communities facing persistent economic barriers.

“For more than two decades, our AHEAD Program has provided critical funding to help spark economic opportunity across Arizona, California, and Nevada,” said Winthrop Watson, interim president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “By increasing both our overall investment and the maximum individual grant amount for 2026, we’re strengthening our support for community organizations doing transformative work, helping people build skills, access jobs and create more resilient local economies.”

AHEAD grants are designed to strengthen partnerships between FHLBank San Francisco member financial institutions and nonprofit and community-based organizations specializing in economic and community development. Funded initiatives serve populations such as at-risk youth, veterans, people with disabilities, individuals returning from incarceration, Tribal communities, and others facing barriers to economic participation. AHEAD-funded projects support economic vitality in low- to moderate-income communities by creating or preserving jobs; delivering workforce training, education and skill-building programs; and supporting small businesses, microlending and microenterprise development for low-income entrepreneurs.

In 2025, FHLBank San Francisco and its members awarded $8 million in AHEAD funding to 64 recipients across the district. Supported initiatives included:

City National Bank delivered a $150,000 grant to LA Conservation Corps for a job training initiative, Wildland Firefighter Training Program, in Los Angeles. Recruiting out-of-work and out-of-school young adults from low-income families, the program enabled participants to earn certifications that meet CAL FIRE’s requirements to become Seasonal Firefighters.

Western Alliance Bank delivered a $150,000 grant to Nevada Housing Coalition for a housing initiative, The Keys to the Missing Middle, in Las Vegas. The Nevada Housing Coalition supports the development and preservation of affordable housing, especially for moderate-income households.

Avenir Financial Federal Credit Union delivered a $150,000 grant to Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center for a rural job training initiative, Rural Spark, in Arizona’s Yuma and La Paz counties. AHEAD funds helped to build the program’s capacity by supporting personnel, program, and overhead costs.

Golden Valley Bank delivered a $150,000 grant to Chico Housing Action Team for a housing initiative, Pathway’s Rapid Rehousing Program, in Chico, California. AHEAD funds supported the purchase of an ADA-accessible van to transport residents to care and development services, the cost of hiring housing navigation staff to provide case management services to participants, workshops on financial literacy and financial planning, stipends for workshop attendees, and administrative support.

“Funding local organizations that deliver job training, support small businesses, and create pathways to economic opportunity can be life-changing for individuals and transformative for communities,” said Tom Dapice, senior vice president and community investment officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “We’re proud to work alongside our members to identify and support the most innovative and impactful economic development initiatives through the AHEAD Program.”

As part of its dual mission to provide reliable liquidity and support affordable housing and economic development, the Federal Home Loan Banks are each required to set aside 10% of its income each year for its Affordable Housing Program. FHLBank San Francisco exceeds this requirement by voluntarily allocating an additional 5% of net income to support supplemental community investment programs, including AHEAD and the Middle-Income Downpayment Assistance Program. In 2026, the Bank committed to doubling its voluntary contribution rate from approximately 5% to 10% of the Bank’s 2025 net income, or up to $45.7 million.

Applications for the 2026 AHEAD Program are now open. Members of FHLBank San Francisco may apply in partnership with nonprofit organizations, government agencies, or Tribal associations. The application deadline is May 27, 2026, and grant recipients will be announced in September 2026.

To learn more about the AHEAD Program and how to apply, please visit fhlbsf.com.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

Contact: Chris Hammond, hammondc@fhlbsf.com