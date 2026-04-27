JM Group Limited Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F Fiscal Year 2025

Hong Kong, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM Group Limited (NYSE American: JMG) (the “Company” or “JMG”), a Hong Kong-headquartered sourcing and wholesale solutions provider for a wide array of consumer products, today provided update that its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 10, 2026.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F is available on the Company's website at https://ir.jmgroup-hk.com/secfilings and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request by contacting Investor Relations at info@justen-marks.com.hk .

About JM Group Limited

Headquartered in Hong Kong, JM Group Limited is a sourcing solutions provider committed to promoting better lifestyle choices for consumers. Since its incorporation in 2016, the Company has globally sourced and wholesaled a wide array of consumer products ranging from sporting goods, toys and games, seasonable decors and party supplies, electronics, home and tools, school and art supplies, apparels, to personal care products. For more information please visit: ir.jmgroup-hk.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to compete in the Hong Kong and US markets; the economic and business conditions globally and in Hong Kong and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: info@justen-marks.com.hk

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