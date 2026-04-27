Kingstone Declares Quarterly Dividend

KINGSTON, N.Y., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: KINS) (“Kingstone” or the “Company”), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

The Company will pay the dividend on May 26, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2026.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone delivers tailored homeowners insurance solutions through its sophisticated product suite, Select, supported by a scalable and efficient operating platform that enables the Company to pursue significant market opportunities and strategic expansion. KICO was the 11th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York in 2025 and is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

KINS@elevate-ir.com

720-330-2829