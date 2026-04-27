TFI International Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

NAME FOR AGAINST Number % Number % Leslie Abi-Karam 63,549,618 97.27 1,782,729 2.73 Alain Bédard 63,510,337 97.22 1,819,109 2.78 William T. England 64,047,061 98.03 1,285,286 1.97 Diane Giard 60,130,271 92.04 5,202,075 7.96 Debra Kelly-Ennis 62,516,092 95.69 2,816,255 4.31 Sébastien Martel 65,215,561 99.82 116,786 0.18 John M. Pratt 65,212,439 99.82 119,908 0.18 Joey Saputo 57,999,139 88.78 7,333,209 11.22 Rosemary Turner 65,029,034 99.54 303,314 0.46



ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.



TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:

Alain Bédard

Chairman, President and CEO

TFI International Inc.

647-729-4079

abedard@tfiintl.com