Enovix to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

FREMONT, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Company” or “Enovix”), a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, including proprietary silicon-anode architectures, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, after the close of the market.

Enovix will hold a live video call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on May 13, 2026, to discuss the company’s recent business updates, commercialization progress, operational milestones, and financial results. To join the call, participants must use the following link to register: https://enovix-q1-2026.open-exchange.net/ This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. Investors may submit questions on the registration page that they would like addressed on the call by Enovix management.

About Enovix

Enovix develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion batteries, including proprietary silicon-anode architectures for smartphones, smart eyewear, defense, industrial and emerging edge-AI applications. Its proprietary silicon-anode battery architecture enables higher energy density and performance in space-constrained devices while maintaining safety and reliability, supporting commercialization across consumer and industrial markets.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia, servicing customers globally. For more information visit https://enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Robert Lahey

ir@enovix.com

Chief Financial Officer:

Ryan Benton

ryan.benton@enovix.com