Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

 | Source: Northeast Bank Northeast Bank

PORTLAND, Maine, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $29.9 million, or $3.53 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 was $73.1 million, or $8.67 per diluted common share, compared to $58.2 million, or $7.07 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2026.

"I am pleased to report another quarter of excellent earnings and record origination volume,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Net income of $29.9 million resulted in a return on average equity of 21.7% and a return on average assets of 2.4%. Quarterly loan volume totaled $344.7 million, which included a record $253.9 million of National Lending originated loans. We crossed five billion dollars in total assets this quarter, with total loans, including loans held for sale, at March 31, 2026 of $4.56 billion, representing an increase of $769.5 million, or 20.3%, over June 30, 2025."

As of March 31, 2026, total assets were $5.03 billion, an increase of $755.0 million, or 17.6%, from total assets of $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025, due to the following:

1.   The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the nine months ended March 31, 2026:

 Loan Portfolio Changes
 March 31, 2026
 June 30, 2025
 Change ($) Change (%)
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$2,810,887  $2,375,157  $435,730  18.35%
National Lending Originated 1,501,080   1,251,768   249,312  19.92%
Small Business 233,085   144,974   88,111  60.78%
Community Banking 14,637   18,258   (3,621) (19.83%)
Total$4,559,689  $3,790,157  $769,532  20.30%
               

Loans generated during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $344.7 million, which consisted of $25.3 million of National Lending purchased loans at an average price of 97.6% of unpaid principal balance, $253.9 million of National Lending originated loans, $38.5 million of Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loans, and $27.0 million of insured small balance business loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

 National Lending Portfolio
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:           
Unpaid principal balance$25,924  $253,881  $279,805  $79,144  $217,983  $297,127 
Initial net investment basis (1) 25,291   253,881   279,172   74,553   217,983   292,536 
            
Loan returns during the period:           
Yield 9.30%  7.72%  8.78%  8.33%  8.73%  8.46%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 9.51% N/A  9.51%  8.43% N/A  8.43%
            
            
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:           
Unpaid principal balance$754,123  $640,061  $1,394,184  $901,693  $591,292  $1,492,985 
Initial net investment basis (1) 702,822   640,061   1,342,883   821,485   591,292   1,412,777 
            
Loan returns during the period:           
Yield 8.56%  8.11%  8.41%  8.65%  9.02%  8.77%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.68% N/A  8.68%  8.70% N/A  8.70%
            
Total loans as of period end:           
Unpaid principal balance$2,964,683  $1,501,080  $4,465,763  $2,638,438  $1,185,153  $3,823,591 
Net investment basis 2,810,887   1,501,080   4,311,967   2,443,822   1,185,153   3,628,975 
                        

(1)  Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2)  The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2.   Deposits increased by $275.6 million, or 8.2%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposits of $262.5 million, or 11.7%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were an increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $155.1 million, combined with an increase in Community Banking Division time deposits of $125.4 million.

3.   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $399.9 million, or 124.9%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was attributable to advances taken to fund a portion of the loan purchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

4.   Shareholders’ equity increased by $73.4 million, or 14.8%, from June 30, 2025, primarily due to net income of $73.1 million for the fiscal year to date through March 31, 2026 and stock-based compensation of $5.8 million, partially offset by the cancellation of restricted stock to cover tax obligations on restricted stock vests, which resulted in a $5.3 million decrease in shareholders' equity.

Net income increased by $11.2 million to $29.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, due to the following:

1.   Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $17.1 million to $63.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $20.9 million, primarily due to higher transactional income and higher average balances in the National Lending Division and Small Business portfolios; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $2.2 million, due to higher average balances; and
  • An increase in interest expense on FHLB advances of $1.7 million, due to higher average balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$15,950 $303 7.70% $20,074 $349 7.05%
Small Business 226,354  5,442 9.75%  121,521  2,975 9.93%
National Lending:           
Originated 1,405,687  26,768 7.72%  1,120,756  24,120 8.73%
Purchased 2,827,998  64,875 9.30%  2,387,715  49,034 8.33%
Total National Lending 4,233,685  91,643 8.78%  3,508,471  73,154 8.46%
Total$4,475,989 $97,388 8.82% $3,650,066 $76,478 8.50%
            
  
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$16,582 $901 7.24% $21,330 $1,088 6.79%
Small Business 176,069  12,963 9.81%  91,481  8,145 11.86%
National Lending:           
Originated 1,302,525  79,283 8.11%  1,052,656  71,297 9.02%
Purchased 2,515,772  161,738 8.56%  2,183,068  141,831 8.65%
Total National Lending 3,818,297  241,021 8.41%  3,235,724  213,128 8.77%
Total$4,010,948 $254,885 8.47% $3,348,535 $222,361 8.85%
                  

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, transactional income increased by $7.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $9.4 million, primarily due to higher average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 9.5%, an increase from 8.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 Total Return on Purchased Loans
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$57,525 8.25% $48,149 8.18%
Transactional income:       
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 1,454 0.21%  573 0.10%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 7,350 1.05%  885 0.15%
Total transactional income 8,804 1.26%  1,458 0.25%
Total$66,329 9.51% $49,607 8.43%
        
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$149,380 7.91% $136,055 8.30%
Transactional income:       
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 2,240 0.12%  734 0.05%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 12,358 0.65%  5,775 0.35%
Total transactional income 14,598 0.77%  6,509 0.40%
Total$163,978 8.68% $142,564 8.70%
            

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2.   Provision for credit losses decreased by $3.1 million reflecting a credit of $218 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to a provision of $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in individual reserves required in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to increased reserves on the unguaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio and increased reserves due to loan growth in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

3.   Noninterest income decreased by $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to a decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $3.1 million, due to a lower sale volume of $33.0 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 as compared to $73.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

4.   Noninterest expense increased by $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to the following: 

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $2.4 million, primarily due to an increase to the projected incentive compensation accrual, along with increases in regular and stock compensation expense;
  • An increase in loan expense of $914 thousand, primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA and insured small balance business loans; and
  • An increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance expense of $106 thousand, due to changes in the Bank's assessment rate and growth in the balance sheet. 

5.   Income tax expense increased by $2.5 million to $13.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.9%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to income tax expense of $10.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 36.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to changes in state tax law.

As of March 31, 2026, nonperforming assets totaled $39.3 million, or 0.8% of total assets, compared to $35.6 million, or 0.8% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, past due loans totaled $28.4 million, or 0.6% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $30.1 million, or 0.8% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.4%, compared to 11.6% at June 30, 2025, and the Bank's Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.2% at March 31, 2026, compared to 14.7% at June 30, 2025. The Total risk-based capital ratio decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets from significant loan growth from purchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer, of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter financial results and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 28th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. This presentation is also available in the Investor Relations section of the Bank's website at www.northeastbank.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is headquartered in Portland, Maine and operates as both a national lender and a community bank. The Bank’s National Lending Division originates and purchases commercial real estate loans across the country. The National Lending Division specializes in complex credit structures and secondary market loan acquisitions, providing tailored financing solutions to a diverse national clientele. Complementing this segment, the Bank’s Small Business segment serves as a nationwide SBA Preferred Lender, offering government-guaranteed loans and small-balance insured financing. On a regional and national level, Northeast Bank provides a comprehensive suite of depository products and cash management and treasury services through a network of seven full-service branches in Maine alongside the Bank’s digital banking Division, ableBanking. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors: changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels and general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior, or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules, and regulations; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

    
NORTHEAST BANK   
BALANCE SHEETS   
(Unaudited)   
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   
 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
    
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$2,399  $2,908 
Short-term investments 398,731   410,711 
Total cash and cash equivalents 401,130   413,619 
    
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 4,724   15,308 
Equity securities, at fair value 7,632   7,396 
Total securities 12,356   22,704 
    
Loans held for sale 109,877   33,768 
    
Loans:   
Commercial real estate 3,301,869   2,733,794 
Commercial and industrial 1,029,721   903,278 
Residential real estate 118,115   119,158 
Consumer 107   159 
Total loans 4,449,812   3,756,389 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 60,313   47,930 
Loans, net 4,389,499   3,708,459 
    
Premises and equipment, net 23,206   24,704 
Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 9,155   560 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 30,844   15,295 
Loan servicing rights, net 604   699 
Bank-owned life insurance 18,660   19,329 
Accrued interest receivable 19,200   16,897 
Other assets 19,565   23,034 
Total assets$5,034,096  $4,279,068 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   
Deposits:   
Demand$170,639  $159,274 
Savings and interest checking 898,850   880,016 
Money market 75,643   92,716 
Time 2,506,049   2,243,594 
Total deposits 3,651,181   3,375,600 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 720,064   320,191 
Lease liability 17,723   19,044 
Other liabilities 77,464   69,947 
Total liabilities 4,466,432   3,784,782 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025     
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,555,360 and 8,525,362 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively 8,555   8,525 
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025     
Additional paid-in capital 99,204   98,728 
Retained earnings 459,908   387,035 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3)  (2)
Total shareholders’ equity 567,664   494,286 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,034,096  $4,279,068 
        


          
NORTHEAST BANK         
STATEMENTS OF INCOME         
(Unaudited)         
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)         
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Interest and dividend income:         
Interest and fees on loans$97,388  $76,478  $254,885  $222,361 
Interest on available-for-sale securities 116   352   446   1,383 
Other interest and dividend income 4,367   3,996   13,834   12,104 
Total interest and dividend income 101,871   80,826   269,165   235,848 
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits 32,811   30,593   95,067   89,959 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,778   4,057   13,383   11,754 
Obligation under capital lease agreements 209   225   650   691 
Total interest expense 38,798   34,875   109,100   102,404 
Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 63,073   45,951   160,065   133,444 
(Credit) provision for credit losses (218)  2,908   223   5,275 
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 63,291   43,043   159,842   128,169 
          
Noninterest income:         
Fees for other services to customers 328   362   1,035   1,197 
Gain on sales of SBA loans 2,905   6,014   9,169   14,915 
Net unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (35)  79   40   106 
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net -   -   (7)  - 
Bank-owned life insurance income 284   124   796   372 
Correspondent fee income 26   16   46   69 
Other noninterest income 37   24   112   28 
Total noninterest income 3,545   6,619   11,191   16,687 
          
Noninterest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 14,830   12,477   40,016   34,947 
Occupancy and equipment expense 1,221   1,275   3,482   3,456 
Professional fees 631   669   2,497   1,985 
Data processing fees 1,583   1,496   4,869   4,605 
Marketing expense 129   89   363   318 
Loan acquisition and collection expense 3,184   2,270   9,182   5,626 
FDIC insurance expense 574   468   1,341   1,756 
Other noninterest expense 1,488   1,399   4,550   4,203 
Total noninterest expense 23,640   20,143   66,300   56,896 
Income before income tax expense 43,196   29,519   104,733   87,960 
Income tax expense 13,343   10,838   31,598   29,734 
Net income$29,853  $18,681  $73,135  $58,226 
          
Weighted-average shares outstanding:         
Basic 8,313,715   8,216,746   8,305,343   8,047,775 
Diluted 8,447,028   8,394,964   8,433,401   8,232,435 
          
Earnings per common share:         
Basic$3.59  $2.27  $8.81  $7.24 
Diluted 3.53   2.23   8.67   7.07 
          
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.03  $0.03 
                


           
NORTHEAST BANK          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS          
(Unaudited)           
(Dollars in thousands)           
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense (1)		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense (1)		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Investment securities$12,482 $116 3.77% $32,963 $352 4.33%
Loans (2) (3) 4,475,989  97,388 8.82%  3,650,066  76,478 8.50%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,292  320 5.13%  16,657  301 7.33%
Short-term investments (4) 450,342  4,047 3.64%  336,877  3,695 4.45%
Total interest-earning assets 4,964,105  101,871 8.32%  4,036,563  80,826 8.12%
Cash and due from banks 1,673      2,332    
Other non-interest earning assets 14,391      39,847    
Total assets$4,980,169     $4,078,742    
            
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
NOW accounts$656,086 $5,204 3.22% $566,932 $5,190 3.71%
Money market accounts 76,207  322 1.71%  116,647  754 2.62%
Savings accounts 206,508  1,113 2.19%  198,094  1,365 2.79%
Time deposits 2,648,227  26,172 4.01%  2,129,320  23,284 4.43%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,587,028  32,811 3.71%  3,010,993  30,593 4.12%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 580,504  5,778 4.04%  372,029  4,057 4.42%
Lease liability 17,880  209 4.74%  19,340  225 4.72%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,185,412  38,798 3.76%  3,402,362  34,875 4.16%
            
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 159,807      183,348    
Other liabilities 76,281      33,025    
Total liabilities 4,421,500      3,618,735    
Shareholders' equity 558,669      460,007    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,980,169     $4,078,742    
            
Net interest income  $63,073     $45,951  
            
Interest rate spread    4.56%     3.96%
Net interest margin (5)    5.15%     4.62%
            
Cost of funds (6)    3.62%     3.94%
              

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.

           
NORTHEAST BANK          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS          
(Unaudited)           
(Dollars in thousands)           
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2026
 2025
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense (1)		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense (1)		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Investment securities$15,411 $446 3.86% $42,865 $1,383 4.30%
Loans (2) (3) 4,010,948  254,885 8.47%  3,348,535  222,361 8.85%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 19,441  888 6.08%  16,190  977 8.04%
Short-term investments (4) 429,932  12,946 4.01%  302,262  11,127 4.90%
Total interest-earning assets 4,475,732  269,165 8.01%  3,709,852  235,848 8.47%
Cash and due from banks 1,979      2,219    
Other non-interest earning assets 45,290      55,078    
Total assets$4,523,001     $3,767,149    
            
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
NOW accounts$655,491 $17,213 3.50% $570,906 $17,014 3.97%
Money market accounts 80,327  1,184 1.96%  131,481  2,972 3.01%
Savings accounts 208,299  3,893 2.49%  188,053  4,575 3.24%
Time deposits 2,367,702  72,777 4.09%  1,864,771  65,398 4.67%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,311,819  95,067 3.82%  2,755,211  89,959 4.35%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 427,110  13,383 4.17%  357,020  11,754 4.39%
Lease liability 18,326  650 4.72%  19,655  691 4.68%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,757,255  109,100 3.87%  3,131,886  102,404 4.36%
            
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 161,899      182,877    
Other liabilities 73,248      29,877    
Total liabilities 3,992,402      3,344,640    
Shareholders' equity 530,599      422,509    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,523,001     $3,767,149    
            
Net interest income  $160,065     $133,444  
            
Interest rate spread    4.14%     4.11%
Net interest margin (5)    4.76%     4.79%
            
Cost of funds (6)    3.71%     4.12%
              

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts. 

          
NORTHEAST BANK         
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA        
(Unaudited)         
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)         
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
          
Net interest income$63,073  $48,801  $48,192  $53,931  $45,951 
(Credit) provision for credit losses (218)  875   (435)  3,469   2,908 
Noninterest income 3,545   2,964   4,683   8,768   6,619 
Noninterest expense 23,640   20,771   21,890   21,495   20,143 
Net income 29,853   20,740   22,541   25,216   18,681 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 8,313,715   8,312,859   8,272,801   8,233,002   8,216,746 
Diluted 8,447,028   8,405,541   8,430,980   8,413,895   8,394,964 
Earnings per common share:         
Basic$3.59  $2.49  $2.72  $3.06  $2.27 
Diluted 3.53   2.47   2.67   3.00   2.23 
Dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
Return on average assets 2.43%  1.87%  2.13%  2.38%  1.86%
Return on average equity 21.67%  15.62%  17.64%  20.74%  16.47%
Net interest rate spread (1) 4.56%  3.89%  3.91%  4.49%  3.96%
Net interest margin (2) 5.15%  4.49%  4.59%  5.10%  4.62%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 35.49%  40.13%  41.40%  34.28%  38.32%
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.93%  1.87%  2.07%  2.03%  2.00%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.60%  118.40%  120.43%  119.07%  118.64%
          
 As of:
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Nonperforming loans:         
Total originated portfolio$16,714  $12,761  $10,817  $10,587  $12,552 
Total purchased portfolio 13,439   21,842   22,976   24,424   19,680 
Total nonperforming loans 30,153   34,603   33,793   35,011   32,232 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 9,155   719   1,279   560   1,200 
Total nonperforming assets$39,308  $35,322  $35,072  $35,571  $33,432 
          
Past due loans to total loans 0.64%  0.84%  0.77%  0.80%  0.91%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.68%  0.80%  0.90%  0.93%  0.86%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.78%  0.71%  0.84%  0.83%  0.79%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.36%  1.47%  1.24%  1.28%  1.23%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 200.02%  184.42%  138.23%  136.90%  142.79%
Net charge-offs$3,378  $2,942  $1,887  $1,723  $2,082 
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 509.14%  533.21%  470.01%  486.07%  521.47%
Net loans to deposits 120.22%  112.25%  114.02%  109.86%  112.10%
Purchased loans to total loans 63.17%  65.66%  64.12%  63.23%  65.33%
Equity to total assets 11.28%  10.83%  12.31%  11.55%  11.06%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.95%  12.47%  13.86%  13.44%  12.72%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.20%  13.73%  15.11%  14.69%  13.97%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.40%  12.19%  12.21%  11.64%  11.45%
Total shareholders’ equity$567,664  $536,018  $513,647  $494,286  $467,516 
Less: Preferred stock              
Common shareholders’ equity 567,664   536,018   513,647   494,286   467,516 
Less: Intangible assets              
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$567,664  $536,018  $513,647  $494,286  $467,516 
Common shares outstanding 8,555,360   8,555,360   8,562,960   8,525,362   8,525,362 
Book value per common share$66.35  $62.65  $59.98  $57.98  $54.84 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 66.35   62.65   59.98   57.98   54.84 
                    

(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

For More Information:
Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101
617.960.3634
www.northeastbank.com


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