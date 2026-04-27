Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $29.9 million, or $3.53 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 was $73.1 million, or $8.67 per diluted common share, compared to $58.2 million, or $7.07 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2026.

"I am pleased to report another quarter of excellent earnings and record origination volume,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Net income of $29.9 million resulted in a return on average equity of 21.7% and a return on average assets of 2.4%. Quarterly loan volume totaled $344.7 million, which included a record $253.9 million of National Lending originated loans. We crossed five billion dollars in total assets this quarter, with total loans, including loans held for sale, at March 31, 2026 of $4.56 billion, representing an increase of $769.5 million, or 20.3%, over June 30, 2025."

As of March 31, 2026, total assets were $5.03 billion, an increase of $755.0 million, or 17.6%, from total assets of $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025, due to the following:

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the nine months ended March 31, 2026:

Loan Portfolio Changes March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 2,810,887 $ 2,375,157 $ 435,730 18.35 % National Lending Originated 1,501,080 1,251,768 249,312 19.92 % Small Business 233,085 144,974 88,111 60.78 % Community Banking 14,637 18,258 (3,621 ) (19.83 %) Total $ 4,559,689 $ 3,790,157 $ 769,532 20.30 %

Loans generated during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $344.7 million, which consisted of $25.3 million of National Lending purchased loans at an average price of 97.6% of unpaid principal balance, $253.9 million of National Lending originated loans, $38.5 million of Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loans, and $27.0 million of insured small balance business loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 25,924 $ 253,881 $ 279,805 $ 79,144 $ 217,983 $ 297,127 Initial net investment basis (1) 25,291 253,881 279,172 74,553 217,983 292,536 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.30 % 7.72 % 8.78 % 8.33 % 8.73 % 8.46 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 9.51 % N/A 9.51 % 8.43 % N/A 8.43 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 754,123 $ 640,061 $ 1,394,184 $ 901,693 $ 591,292 $ 1,492,985 Initial net investment basis (1) 702,822 640,061 1,342,883 821,485 591,292 1,412,777 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.56 % 8.11 % 8.41 % 8.65 % 9.02 % 8.77 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.68 % N/A 8.68 % 8.70 % N/A 8.70 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 2,964,683 $ 1,501,080 $ 4,465,763 $ 2,638,438 $ 1,185,153 $ 3,823,591 Net investment basis 2,810,887 1,501,080 4,311,967 2,443,822 1,185,153 3,628,975

(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).

(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Deposits increased by $275.6 million, or 8.2%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposits of $262.5 million, or 11.7%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were an increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $155.1 million, combined with an increase in Community Banking Division time deposits of $125.4 million.

3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $399.9 million, or 124.9%, from June 30, 2025. The increase was attributable to advances taken to fund a portion of the loan purchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $73.4 million, or 14.8%, from June 30, 2025, primarily due to net income of $73.1 million for the fiscal year to date through March 31, 2026 and stock-based compensation of $5.8 million, partially offset by the cancellation of restricted stock to cover tax obligations on restricted stock vests, which resulted in a $5.3 million decrease in shareholders' equity.

Net income increased by $11.2 million to $29.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, due to the following:

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $17.1 million to $63.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the following:

An increase in interest income earned on loans of $20.9 million, primarily due to higher transactional income and higher average balances in the National Lending Division and Small Business portfolios; partially offset by,

An increase in deposit interest expense of $2.2 million, due to higher average balances; and

An increase in interest expense on FHLB advances of $1.7 million, due to higher average balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income Yield Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 15,950 $ 303 7.70 % $ 20,074 $ 349 7.05 % Small Business 226,354 5,442 9.75 % 121,521 2,975 9.93 % National Lending: Originated 1,405,687 26,768 7.72 % 1,120,756 24,120 8.73 % Purchased 2,827,998 64,875 9.30 % 2,387,715 49,034 8.33 % Total National Lending 4,233,685 91,643 8.78 % 3,508,471 73,154 8.46 % Total $ 4,475,989 $ 97,388 8.82 % $ 3,650,066 $ 76,478 8.50 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income Yield Average

Balance (1) Interest

Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 16,582 $ 901 7.24 % $ 21,330 $ 1,088 6.79 % Small Business 176,069 12,963 9.81 % 91,481 8,145 11.86 % National Lending: Originated 1,302,525 79,283 8.11 % 1,052,656 71,297 9.02 % Purchased 2,515,772 161,738 8.56 % 2,183,068 141,831 8.65 % Total National Lending 3,818,297 241,021 8.41 % 3,235,724 213,128 8.77 % Total $ 4,010,948 $ 254,885 8.47 % $ 3,348,535 $ 222,361 8.85 %

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, transactional income increased by $7.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $9.4 million, primarily due to higher average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 9.5%, an increase from 8.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 57,525 8.25 % $ 48,149 8.18 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 1,454 0.21 % 573 0.10 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 7,350 1.05 % 885 0.15 % Total transactional income 8,804 1.26 % 1,458 0.25 % Total $ 66,329 9.51 % $ 49,607 8.43 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 149,380 7.91 % $ 136,055 8.30 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 2,240 0.12 % 734 0.05 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 12,358 0.65 % 5,775 0.35 % Total transactional income 14,598 0.77 % 6,509 0.40 % Total $ 163,978 8.68 % $ 142,564 8.70 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Provision for credit losses decreased by $3.1 million reflecting a credit of $218 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to a provision of $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in individual reserves required in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to increased reserves on the unguaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio and increased reserves due to loan growth in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

3. Noninterest income decreased by $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to a decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $3.1 million, due to a lower sale volume of $33.0 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 as compared to $73.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to the following:



An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $2.4 million, primarily due to an increase to the projected incentive compensation accrual, along with increases in regular and stock compensation expense;

An increase in loan expense of $914 thousand, primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA and insured small balance business loans; and

An increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance expense of $106 thousand, due to changes in the Bank's assessment rate and growth in the balance sheet.





5. Income tax expense increased by $2.5 million to $13.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.9%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to income tax expense of $10.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 36.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to changes in state tax law.

As of March 31, 2026, nonperforming assets totaled $39.3 million, or 0.8% of total assets, compared to $35.6 million, or 0.8% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, past due loans totaled $28.4 million, or 0.6% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $30.1 million, or 0.8% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.4%, compared to 11.6% at June 30, 2025, and the Bank's Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.2% at March 31, 2026, compared to 14.7% at June 30, 2025. The Total risk-based capital ratio decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets from significant loan growth from purchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Investor Call Information

Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer, of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter financial results and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 28th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link ( Phone Registration ), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. This presentation is also available in the Investor Relations section of the Bank's website at www.northeastbank.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is headquartered in Portland, Maine and operates as both a national lender and a community bank. The Bank’s National Lending Division originates and purchases commercial real estate loans across the country. The National Lending Division specializes in complex credit structures and secondary market loan acquisitions, providing tailored financing solutions to a diverse national clientele. Complementing this segment, the Bank’s Small Business segment serves as a nationwide SBA Preferred Lender, offering government-guaranteed loans and small-balance insured financing. On a regional and national level, Northeast Bank provides a comprehensive suite of depository products and cash management and treasury services through a network of seven full-service branches in Maine alongside the Bank’s digital banking Division, ableBanking. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors: changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels and general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior, or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules, and regulations; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,399 $ 2,908 Short-term investments 398,731 410,711 Total cash and cash equivalents 401,130 413,619 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 4,724 15,308 Equity securities, at fair value 7,632 7,396 Total securities 12,356 22,704 Loans held for sale 109,877 33,768 Loans: Commercial real estate 3,301,869 2,733,794 Commercial and industrial 1,029,721 903,278 Residential real estate 118,115 119,158 Consumer 107 159 Total loans 4,449,812 3,756,389 Less: Allowance for credit losses 60,313 47,930 Loans, net 4,389,499 3,708,459 Premises and equipment, net 23,206 24,704 Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 9,155 560 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 30,844 15,295 Loan servicing rights, net 604 699 Bank-owned life insurance 18,660 19,329 Accrued interest receivable 19,200 16,897 Other assets 19,565 23,034 Total assets $ 5,034,096 $ 4,279,068 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Demand $ 170,639 $ 159,274 Savings and interest checking 898,850 880,016 Money market 75,643 92,716 Time 2,506,049 2,243,594 Total deposits 3,651,181 3,375,600 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 720,064 320,191 Lease liability 17,723 19,044 Other liabilities 77,464 69,947 Total liabilities 4,466,432 3,784,782 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025 — — Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,555,360 and 8,525,362 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively 8,555 8,525 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025 — — Additional paid-in capital 99,204 98,728 Retained earnings 459,908 387,035 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3 ) (2 ) Total shareholders’ equity 567,664 494,286 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,034,096 $ 4,279,068





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 97,388 $ 76,478 $ 254,885 $ 222,361 Interest on available-for-sale securities 116 352 446 1,383 Other interest and dividend income 4,367 3,996 13,834 12,104 Total interest and dividend income 101,871 80,826 269,165 235,848 Interest expense: Deposits 32,811 30,593 95,067 89,959 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,778 4,057 13,383 11,754 Obligation under capital lease agreements 209 225 650 691 Total interest expense 38,798 34,875 109,100 102,404 Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 63,073 45,951 160,065 133,444 (Credit) provision for credit losses (218 ) 2,908 223 5,275 Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 63,291 43,043 159,842 128,169 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 328 362 1,035 1,197 Gain on sales of SBA loans 2,905 6,014 9,169 14,915 Net unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (35 ) 79 40 106 Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net - - (7 ) - Bank-owned life insurance income 284 124 796 372 Correspondent fee income 26 16 46 69 Other noninterest income 37 24 112 28 Total noninterest income 3,545 6,619 11,191 16,687 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,830 12,477 40,016 34,947 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,221 1,275 3,482 3,456 Professional fees 631 669 2,497 1,985 Data processing fees 1,583 1,496 4,869 4,605 Marketing expense 129 89 363 318 Loan acquisition and collection expense 3,184 2,270 9,182 5,626 FDIC insurance expense 574 468 1,341 1,756 Other noninterest expense 1,488 1,399 4,550 4,203 Total noninterest expense 23,640 20,143 66,300 56,896 Income before income tax expense 43,196 29,519 104,733 87,960 Income tax expense 13,343 10,838 31,598 29,734 Net income $ 29,853 $ 18,681 $ 73,135 $ 58,226 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 8,313,715 8,216,746 8,305,343 8,047,775 Diluted 8,447,028 8,394,964 8,433,401 8,232,435 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 3.59 $ 2.27 $ 8.81 $ 7.24 Diluted 3.53 2.23 8.67 7.07 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Average

Yield/

Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 12,482 $ 116 3.77 % $ 32,963 $ 352 4.33 % Loans (2) (3) 4,475,989 97,388 8.82 % 3,650,066 76,478 8.50 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,292 320 5.13 % 16,657 301 7.33 % Short-term investments (4) 450,342 4,047 3.64 % 336,877 3,695 4.45 % Total interest-earning assets 4,964,105 101,871 8.32 % 4,036,563 80,826 8.12 % Cash and due from banks 1,673 2,332 Other non-interest earning assets 14,391 39,847 Total assets $ 4,980,169 $ 4,078,742 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 656,086 $ 5,204 3.22 % $ 566,932 $ 5,190 3.71 % Money market accounts 76,207 322 1.71 % 116,647 754 2.62 % Savings accounts 206,508 1,113 2.19 % 198,094 1,365 2.79 % Time deposits 2,648,227 26,172 4.01 % 2,129,320 23,284 4.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,587,028 32,811 3.71 % 3,010,993 30,593 4.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 580,504 5,778 4.04 % 372,029 4,057 4.42 % Lease liability 17,880 209 4.74 % 19,340 225 4.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,185,412 38,798 3.76 % 3,402,362 34,875 4.16 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 159,807 183,348 Other liabilities 76,281 33,025 Total liabilities 4,421,500 3,618,735 Shareholders' equity 558,669 460,007 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,980,169 $ 4,078,742 Net interest income $ 63,073 $ 45,951 Interest rate spread 4.56 % 3.96 % Net interest margin (5) 5.15 % 4.62 % Cost of funds (6) 3.62 % 3.94 %

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.



NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 15,411 $ 446 3.86 % $ 42,865 $ 1,383 4.30 % Loans (2) (3) 4,010,948 254,885 8.47 % 3,348,535 222,361 8.85 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 19,441 888 6.08 % 16,190 977 8.04 % Short-term investments (4) 429,932 12,946 4.01 % 302,262 11,127 4.90 % Total interest-earning assets 4,475,732 269,165 8.01 % 3,709,852 235,848 8.47 % Cash and due from banks 1,979 2,219 Other non-interest earning assets 45,290 55,078 Total assets $ 4,523,001 $ 3,767,149 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 655,491 $ 17,213 3.50 % $ 570,906 $ 17,014 3.97 % Money market accounts 80,327 1,184 1.96 % 131,481 2,972 3.01 % Savings accounts 208,299 3,893 2.49 % 188,053 4,575 3.24 % Time deposits 2,367,702 72,777 4.09 % 1,864,771 65,398 4.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,311,819 95,067 3.82 % 2,755,211 89,959 4.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 427,110 13,383 4.17 % 357,020 11,754 4.39 % Lease liability 18,326 650 4.72 % 19,655 691 4.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,757,255 109,100 3.87 % 3,131,886 102,404 4.36 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 161,899 182,877 Other liabilities 73,248 29,877 Total liabilities 3,992,402 3,344,640 Shareholders' equity 530,599 422,509 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,523,001 $ 3,767,149 Net interest income $ 160,065 $ 133,444 Interest rate spread 4.14 % 4.11 % Net interest margin (5) 4.76 % 4.79 % Cost of funds (6) 3.71 % 4.12 %

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.



NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Net interest income $ 63,073 $ 48,801 $ 48,192 $ 53,931 $ 45,951 (Credit) provision for credit losses (218 ) 875 (435 ) 3,469 2,908 Noninterest income 3,545 2,964 4,683 8,768 6,619 Noninterest expense 23,640 20,771 21,890 21,495 20,143 Net income 29,853 20,740 22,541 25,216 18,681 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,313,715 8,312,859 8,272,801 8,233,002 8,216,746 Diluted 8,447,028 8,405,541 8,430,980 8,413,895 8,394,964 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 3.59 $ 2.49 $ 2.72 $ 3.06 $ 2.27 Diluted 3.53 2.47 2.67 3.00 2.23 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 2.43 % 1.87 % 2.13 % 2.38 % 1.86 % Return on average equity 21.67 % 15.62 % 17.64 % 20.74 % 16.47 % Net interest rate spread (1) 4.56 % 3.89 % 3.91 % 4.49 % 3.96 % Net interest margin (2) 5.15 % 4.49 % 4.59 % 5.10 % 4.62 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 35.49 % 40.13 % 41.40 % 34.28 % 38.32 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.93 % 1.87 % 2.07 % 2.03 % 2.00 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.60 % 118.40 % 120.43 % 119.07 % 118.64 % As of: March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Nonperforming loans: Total originated portfolio $ 16,714 $ 12,761 $ 10,817 $ 10,587 $ 12,552 Total purchased portfolio 13,439 21,842 22,976 24,424 19,680 Total nonperforming loans 30,153 34,603 33,793 35,011 32,232 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 9,155 719 1,279 560 1,200 Total nonperforming assets $ 39,308 $ 35,322 $ 35,072 $ 35,571 $ 33,432 Past due loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.84 % 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.91 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.68 % 0.80 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.86 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.78 % 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.79 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.36 % 1.47 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.23 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 200.02 % 184.42 % 138.23 % 136.90 % 142.79 % Net charge-offs $ 3,378 $ 2,942 $ 1,887 $ 1,723 $ 2,082 Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 509.14 % 533.21 % 470.01 % 486.07 % 521.47 % Net loans to deposits 120.22 % 112.25 % 114.02 % 109.86 % 112.10 % Purchased loans to total loans 63.17 % 65.66 % 64.12 % 63.23 % 65.33 % Equity to total assets 11.28 % 10.83 % 12.31 % 11.55 % 11.06 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.95 % 12.47 % 13.86 % 13.44 % 12.72 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.20 % 13.73 % 15.11 % 14.69 % 13.97 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.40 % 12.19 % 12.21 % 11.64 % 11.45 % Total shareholders’ equity $ 567,664 $ 536,018 $ 513,647 $ 494,286 $ 467,516 Less: Preferred stock — — — — — Common shareholders’ equity 567,664 536,018 513,647 494,286 467,516 Less: Intangible assets — — — — — Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 567,664 $ 536,018 $ 513,647 $ 494,286 $ 467,516 Common shares outstanding 8,555,360 8,555,360 8,562,960 8,525,362 8,525,362 Book value per common share $ 66.35 $ 62.65 $ 59.98 $ 57.98 $ 54.84 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 66.35 62.65 59.98 57.98 54.84

(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.

(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.

(5) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

For More Information:

Santino Delmolino, Chief Financial Officer

Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101

617.960.3634

www.northeastbank.com