Three Link Solutions Addresses Common Questions about Workday GO during Free Webinar for National Small Business Week

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

National Small Business Week: Recognizing U.S. small businesses May 3-9, 2026

Recognizing U.S. small businesses May 3-9, 2026 Webinar Date and Time: Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 1 p.m. EDT

Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 1 p.m. EDT Webinar Registration: https://threelink.com/resources/webinars-events/

https://threelink.com/resources/webinars-events/ Webinar Topic: Three Link Solutions will highlight how small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) gain efficiency through Workday GO activation, including how a unified platform reduces manual work across HR, payroll, and finance, along with a demo of Workday HR and Payroll functionality and the fast go-live process.

Three Link Solutions will highlight how small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) gain efficiency through Workday GO activation, including how a unified platform reduces manual work across HR, payroll, and finance, along with a demo of functionality and the fast go-live process. Why It Matters: With small teams, SMBs need every part of their operations to function efficiently to realize value. Working across siloed HR and payroll systems and frequently switching platforms limits automation and real-time insights. With Workday GO, small and mid-sized businesses gain a unified platform for managing people, payroll, and financial operations that’s scoped for current needs and scales with business growth.



DALLAS, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Link Solutions (“Three Link”), a Workday Partner, is celebrating National Small Business Week with a free webinar May 7, 2026 at 1 p.m. EDT for small HR and payroll teams, as well as finance and operations leaders evaluating a system change. The webinar will feature a demo of Workday GO , a tailored solution for small and mid-sized businesses from Workday .

National Small Business Week is a chance not only to celebrate the unique contributions of small businesses but also to acknowledge the challenges they face with lean teams that need to accomplish more with less, especially when outdated or disconnected business systems create unnecessary work.

Many small businesses lose precious time managing manual HR and payroll processes, stitching together data from siloed systems, or frequently changing HCM platforms as they scale. Some also struggle with disconnected finance processes that limit visibility across the business. That’s where Workday GO activation by Three Link comes in.

Workday GO provides core HR, payroll, and finance functionality in a clearly defined scope designed for scaling organizations that need practical capabilities now without forcing another platform change later. This enables small and mid-sized businesses to seamlessly:

Manage cross-functional data accurately across teams and workflows

Drive efficiency with specialized HR self-service and payroll agents

Leverage real-time insights for strategic decisions instead of relying on disconnected reports and manual reconciliation



“We’ve helped many organizations quickly achieve measurable results from a Workday GO activation,” stated Greg Knowlton, co-founder of Three Link. “For example, a small hospitality business saved 80 hours during their first seasonal onboarding by eliminating the burden of manual processes across patchwork systems. This webinar lets SMB leaders see for themselves how they can transform HR and payroll operations, gain better visibility across their business, and position themselves for scalable growth.”

Three Link’s webinar on Thursday, May 7th will cover:

How Workday GO is tailored to small and mid-sized businesses

Key benefits of a unified platform for HR, payroll, and finance

A demo of Workday HR and payroll functionality

The implementation process that takes as little as 8-12 weeks

Audience questions about fit, complexity, cost, and go-live timing



Reserve your spot today to see how a Workday GO activation by Three Link can help your HR and payroll staff work more efficiently and strategically while reducing the burden of disconnected systems as your business grows.

For more Workday tips and small business success stories, follow Three Link Solutions on LinkedIn .

About Three Link Solutions

Three Link Solutions is a certified Workday Services Partner and Innovation partner that delivers innovative Workday solutions built for growing businesses. Our technology-enabled approach accelerates implementations, ensures confident adoption, and enhances processes and reporting. We simplify and optimize Workday for customers at every stage with a full suite of solutions and services, including Workday GO activations, deployment, packaged solutions, Marketplace Apps, application management services (AMS), flexible staffing and advisory services for organizations looking to unify systems, improve efficiency, and scale with confidence. Learn more at threelink.com .

Media Relations Contact

Katie Goulet

Growth Marketing Manager

katie.goulet@threelink.com

970-396-3345



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c63ec014-ca61-4244-9209-3a9b323551ed