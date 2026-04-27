TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 29th Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29ᵗʰ Annual Meeting being held May 11 – 15 in Boston, MA as well as virtually.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Novel CD45-targeted TCR-T cell therapies designed to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Authors: Hannah L Bader, Kostadin P Petrov, Stephen Carroll, Debanjan Goswamy, Nivya Sharma, Shubhangi Kamalia, Daniel Pollacksmith, Drashti Sha, Kenneth L Jahan, Ryan E Kritzer, Hana Husic, Shobhita Jillella, Nicole Ladd, Jackson Lirette, Shoshana Bloom, Prachi Dhanania, Lisa Fleischer, Chandan K Pavuluri, Tyler M Sinacola, Savannah G Szemethy, McKenna A Merrill, Kyra N Sur, Carolyn Hardy, Zhonghua Zhu, Elisaveta Todorova, Alexander Cristofaro, Livio Dukaj, Kimberly M Cirelli, Antoine Boudot, Mollie M Jurewicz, Cagan Gurer

Abstract ID: 1256

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 12; Poster Reception: 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Poster Hall, Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center

Once the presentation has concluded, a copy of the materials will be added to the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at tscan.com.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidate is in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company is in early stages of developing methods for in vivo engineering to treat solid tumors. The Company is also applying its target discovery platform to discover novel targets in various T cell-mediated autoimmune disorders.

Investor and Media Contact

Caileigh Dougherty

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