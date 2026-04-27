Rgenta Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations Highlighting Proprietary RSwitch Technology at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting

WOBURN, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rgenta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of oral small molecules targeting RNA and RNA regulation for oncology and neurological disorders, announced today that two abstracts highlighting preclinical data from its proprietary RSwitch technology, which enables the fine-tuning of transgene levels in gene and cell therapy applications, have been accepted for oral presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting taking place May 11-15, 2026 in Boston, MA.

Presentation details: Title: Small Molecule–regulated RNA switch achieves therapeutically safe levels of Frataxin in mouse models of Friedreich’s Ataxia. Abstract #: 69 Session Title: Neurologic diseases I Date and Time: May 12, 2026; 10:45 – 11:00 a.m. ET Presenter: Jon Dempersmier, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Rgenta Therapeutics Title: Deep-learning guided optimization of a small molecule-regulated RNA switch for titratable AAV transgene expression. Abstract #: 1908 Session Title: Engineering programmable gene therapy systems Date and Time: May 13, 2026; 11:15 a.m. ET Presenter:

Ian McLachlan, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Rgenta Therapeutics

About RSwitch

RSwitch is a proprietary regulatable gene therapy system that enables oral, small molecule drug control of transgene levels in gene and cell therapy applications. RSwitch encodes a "dimmer" switch that makes the expression of transgene dependent on the administration of an oral small molecule drug that controls the system. Only when the drug is administered is the system activated. Furthermore, the level of gene expression is dependent on how much drug is administered. This precise gene control has the potential to enable fine control of the expression of a therapeutic protein. Rgenta has demonstrated the RSwitch system's feasibility in vitro and in vivo, achieving dose-dependent expression of transgenes following small molecule administration. RSwitch technology offers versatile control across multiple gene and cell therapy applications, and the company is actively exploring strategic partnerships.

About Rgenta Therapeutics

Rgenta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of oral RNA-targeting small molecule medicines with an initial focus on oncology and neurological disorders. Our proprietary platform mines the massive genomics data to identify targetable RNA processing events and design small-molecule glues to modulate the interactions among the spliceosome, regulatory proteins, and RNAs. Our lead programs and unique approach are unlocking the therapeutic potential of historically undruggable targets in human diseases. Learn more at: http://www.rgentatx.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

Swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

Areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com