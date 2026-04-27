Global Compression Garments and Stockings Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.10 Billion by 2035 at a 4.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Compression Garments and Stockings Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Compression Stockings, Compression Garments), By Compression Level (Moderate Compression, Mild Compression, Firm Compression, Extra-Firm Compression), By Application (Medical Use, Non-Medical Use), By Gender (Women, Unisex, Men), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Compression Garments and Stockings Market was valued at approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 3.34 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 5.10 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Compression garments and stockings Market Revenue and Trends

The compression garments and stockings market is growing well owing to the increased rate of chronic diseases like venous disorders, lymphedema, and varicose veins and the growing awareness among people of the importance of preventive healthcare. They are also used in the medical and wellness sector and are common in blood circulation, swelling, and post-surgical recovery. Patient comfort and compliance are being boosted by technological innovation in fabric materials such as breathable fabrics, elastic fabrics, and antimicrobial fabrics. Also, the increasing population of the aged population that is more vulnerable to circulatory disorders is also playing a significant role in demand.

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What are the Factors that are Sufficiently Impactful on the development of Compression garments and stockings Market?

The development of the compression garments and the stockings market is highly dependent on the increase of the prevalence of vascular conditions and lifestyle diseases like obesity and immobility. The use of compression therapy by medical professionals has become a first-line and non-invasive alternative to treatment of such conditions as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), varicose veins, and edema. The consumer base is further increasing with the increasing use of compression wear in sports and fitness in the recovery and performance improvement of muscles.

The other major aspect that contributes to growth in the market is the constant innovation in clothing technology and product design. Manufacturers are also coming up with better compression garments that are highly elastic, durable, and attractive to the user, and this has made them more comfortable to use in the long run. Moreover, the growing spending on healthcare, the growth of channels of distribution such as online customer platforms, and the increase in awareness in the emerging markets are driving the adoption. All these are likely to ensure the compression garments and stockings market continues growing within the forecast period.

(A free sample of the Compression Garments and Stockings report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Compression Garments and Stockings report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Compression stockings have a large percentage of the compression garment and stocking market because of their wide clinical application in treating venous conditions like varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and leg swelling. The uniform design and ease of administration, along with the high recommendation of the medical fraternity, make them the frontrunners in treatment both in hospitals and in home care. The effects that are offered by these products include graduated pressure, which enhances blood flow and swelling. Also, they are affordable and accessible to ensure mass usage, especially by the aging population. Compression garments like sleeves, wraps, and full-body items are on the rise in popularity because of their capability to provide localized compression for situations like lymphedema and post-surgical recovery as well as their increasing use in sports and rehabilitation procedures.

By Compression Level

A significant percentage of the compression garments and stockings market is composed of moderate compression because it is delivered as a standard medical prescription for preventive services and care. It offers the best compromise between therapy and comfort and is applicable to situations with mild to moderate venous disorders, swelling during pregnancy, and prolonged standing. It is also dominant due to its greater compliance with patients than a higher level of compression. Mild compression is applied very much as a preventive agent, whereas the high levels of compression, such as firm and extra-firm, are needed in serious cases such as chronic venous insufficiency and lymphedema. Nevertheless, these advanced levels frequently need medical attention and accurate adjustment, which restricts their widespread acceptance despite their significance in more advanced treatment cases.

By Application

The compression garments and stockings business is dominated by medical use in the market since the clinical use of compression therapy is heavily relied upon in the treatment of vascular and lymphatic diseases. These products have wide applications in the management of conditions like varicose veins, DVT, and venous ulcers and in post-operative management to avert complications. The increasing number of senators and the increasing cases of such chronic illnesses also contribute to the demand in this segment. The non-medical segment of use, such as sports, fitness, and wellness, is also growing in its momentum as consumers are choosing compression wear more often to help them play better and to bring down muscle fatigue and speed up recovery. This change of preventive and lifestyle-based use is adding to the growth of the segment.

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By Gender

The compression garments and stockings market consists of a large proportion of women because of the intensity of venous disorders among the female communities. Hormonal fluctuations, pregnancy, and lifestyle habits are some of the factors that increase the pressure to use compression products among women. Moreover, the women are more receptive to preventive health and wellness products, which also contributes to the growth of the segment. The men’s market is also growing, especially in the case of the people who are old and lack exercise in their lifestyles. The consumer base is being expanded by increased awareness and the existence of unisex products, yet overall demand remains largely dominated by women.

By Distribution Channel

The distribution channels include offline stores such as hospitals, pharmacies, and specialty medical stores that occupy a significant portion of the compression garments and stockings market because of the requirement to be properly fitted and professionally advised. These channels are used to put the correct amount of pressure, and the product that will be used in therapy is also selected accurately. Sales that are prescript-based also fortify the role of offline channels. In the meantime, online platforms are rapidly growing with the convenience aspect, expansion of products, and growing consumer consciousness. The e-commerce channels are especially popular for repetitive buying and standardized products, which is why they are a relevant source of growth together with the conventional line of distribution channels.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Compression Garments and stocking market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Compression Garments and Stockings market forward?

What are the Compression Garments and Stockings Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Compression Garments and Stockings Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Compression Garments and Stockings market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Outlook

Based on the future projections, the compression garments and stockings sector is projected to expand continuously within the 2026-2035-time frame due to the escalating number of vascular conditions, aging of the population, and the rising popularity of preventive medicine. The market is also growing as a result of the demand for non-invasive treatment solutions for the conditions, including varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), lymphedema, and edema. Patient comfort and compliance are also being enhanced through technological enhancements in the fabric materials used, such as breathable, lightweight, and antimicrobial fabrics.

Regional Insights

The Asian Pacific market is likely to record the highest rate of growth of compression garments and stockings because of increased healthcare awareness and the prevalence of chronic venous disorders and the growth of healthcare facilities. Rapid urbanization and aging populations are being witnessed in countries like China, India, and Japan, which are some major sources of demand. Also, the expanding disposable income, rising rates of preventive medical care, and the rising size of retail and electronic commerce are enhancing access to products. Market growth in the region is also being accelerated by the existence of a huge pool of patients and rising investments in healthcare services.

The market of compression garments and stockings is expected to grow steadily in Europe because it pays much attention to the standards of clinical treatment and preventive healthcare. The percentage of the elderly population is high in the region, and it predisposes more people to circulatory disorders. Favorable adoption is being facilitated by government-sponsored healthcare systems, reimbursement rules, and being educated about compression therapy. Also, it is an emerging market that is expanding because there are already established manufacturers of medical devices, and the demand is rising towards high-quality and clinical products.

Another market with a mature and continuously developing opportunity is North America, which is characterized by developed healthcare systems, excellent knowledge of vascular issues and adoption of compression therapy. The area has a good distribution system, which includes hospitals, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce systems. Further rising demand is also being fueled by increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, including obesity and sedentary behavior. There is also the rising demand for compression wear in sports and wellness and the continuous innovation of products, which helps sustain market growth in the United States and Canada.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.34 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 5.10 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Compression Level, Application, Gender, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

Cardinal Health said in January 2024 that it had developed a new 340,000-square-foot distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas, to serve its at-Home Solutions business. The design aim of the facility is to integrate the best robotics and AI-mediated warehouse systems to enhance the efficiency of fulfilling orders, accuracy, and safety in the workplace. It will consolidate, replace two current warehouses, and increase inventory capacity as well as processing about 10,000 packages daily. It is projected that the center will be fully operational in summer 2025, which will enhance the home healthcare supply chain capabilities of the company.

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List of the prominent players in the Compression Garments and Stockings Market:

Bauerfeind

3M

Cardinal Health

Thuasne

Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG

Sockwell

Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

Gibaud

Scholl’s Wellness Co.

SIGVARIS Group

JUZO

SWISSLASTIC AG ST. GALLEN

Surgiwear Limited

Medi GmbH and Co. KG

ThermoTek

Ames Walker

Vissco Next

Calzificio Zeta S.r.l.

VIM and VIGR

CEP

Sanyleg S.r.l.

Maxwell

Heinz Schiebler GmbH and Co. KG

Gloria Med S.p.A.

NovaMed Europe Ltd

Rejuva Health

Zensah

Compressana GmbH

Others

The Compression Garments and Stockings Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Compression Stockings

Compression Garments

By Compression Level

Moderate Compression

Mild Compression

Firm Compression

Extra-Firm Compression

By Application

Medical Use

Non-Medical Use

By Gender

Women

Unisex

Men

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Compression Garments and Stockings Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Compression Garments and Stockings Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Compression Garments and Stockings Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Compression Garments and Stockings Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Compression Garments and Stockings Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Compression Garments and Stockings by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Compression Garments and Stockings Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Compression Garments and Stockings market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Compression Garments and Stockings industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Compression Garments and Stockings Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Compression Garments and Stockings Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Compression Garments and Stockings Market Report

Compression Garments and Stockings Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Compression Garments and Stockings The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Compression Garments and Stockings Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Compression Garments and Stockings Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Compression Garments and Stockings market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Compression Garments and Stockings market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Compression Garments and Stockings market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Compression Garments and Stockings market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Compression Garments and Stockings market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Compression Garments and Stockings industry.

Managers in the Compression Garments and Stockings sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Compression Garments and Stockings market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Compression Garments and Stockings products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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