Marex Group plc to announce first quarter 2026 results on May 6, 2026

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2026 first quarter results before market open on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Marex website at https://ir.marex.com/.

A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9.30am ET the same day. If you would like to attend the live conference call you can access it here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/725545282

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:

Marex: Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

nratchford@marex.com / astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961

marex@fticonsulting.com