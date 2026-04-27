Addition Therapeutics Announces Multiple Oral and Poster Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29th Annual Meeting

“Best of both modalities” approach combines the efficacy, safety and scalability of RNA therapeutics with the multi-year durability of gene therapies

Portfolio prioritizes rare, severe, lifelong non-genetic and genetic diseases first, with the intent to expand into larger, related patient populations over time

Addition to unveil additional data and details about its lead programs – an undisclosed rare obesity indication and Fabry disease – at the ASGCT Annual Meeting



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addition Therapeutics, a genetic medicines company aiming to deliver functional cures for patients with severe, lifelong acquired and inherited diseases, today announced the acceptance of five abstracts for oral and poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place May 11–15, 2026, in Boston, MA.

Addition is combining the efficacy, safety and scalability of RNA therapeutics with the multi-year durability of gene therapies. This “best of both modalities” approach – enabled by Addition’s all-RNA, LNP-based PRINT™ technology – could unlock the potential of genetic medicines for a much broader number of patients impacted by non-genetic and genetic diseases. Addition’s portfolio strategy is focused initially on rare patient populations, with the goal of also addressing larger, related patient populations over time.

The broad spectrum of data Addition will present at ASGCT is intended to demonstrate the capabilities and potential of its PRINT technology. Addition will unveil data and details about its lead internal programs – an undisclosed rare obesity indication and Fabry disease. Both lead programs are designed to transform the treatment paradigm for these rare diseases, which are suboptimally addressed with current therapeutic options. These programs will also open up the opportunity to pursue, respectively, broader metabolic/obesity indications and a broad set of diseases currently treated with enzyme replacement therapies. Addition will also present data on its PRINT platform, as well as data from two additional disease-related programs – HIV, based on research supported by the Gates Foundation, and ocular disease, based on a research initiative with an undisclosed pharmaceutical company, for which Addition is looking to engage an external partner.

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: Precise, RNA-mediated insertion of transgenes using an R2 retrotransposase yields

stable, durable, and therapeutic hepatic protein expression, from mice to NHPs

Session: Next-generation platforms for precise therapeutic genome editing and integration

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 12 at 3:30 pm

Presenter: Gregory Cost, Ph.D., Vice President, Distinguished Scientific Fellow, Addition Therapeutics

Abstract #: 103

Title: Turning hepatocytes into incretin factories with PRINT, an RNA-based genomic medicine

platform

Session: Innovations in genetic therapies for hemophilias and lipid disorders

Date & Time: Friday, May 15 at 4:15 pm

Presenter: Matilde Bertolini, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Therapeutic Technologies, Addition Therapeutics

Abstract #: 511

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Preclinical proof-of-concept of treatment for Fabry disease via precise RNA-mediated insertion of a GLA transgene

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 12 at 5:00 – 6:30 pm

Presenter: Xuling Zhu, Director, Biology Lead, Addition Therapeutics

Abstract #: 1085

Title: Establishment of an in vivo antibody-production platform via precise, RNA-mediated insertion of a broadly neutralizing anti-HIV transgene

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 12 at 5:00 – 6:30 pm

Presenter: Daniel Boden, Ph.D., Scientific Senior Director, Biology Lead, Addition Therapeutics

Abstract #: 1347

**This presentation is based on research funded by the Gates Foundation.

Title: Establishing PRINT-mediated protein expression in the retinal pigment epithelium for treatment of ocular diseases

Date & Time: Thursday, May 14 at 5:00 – 6:30 pm

Presenter: Laurel Chandler, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Therapeutic Technologies, Addition Therapeutics

Abstract #: 3441

For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the ASGCT Annual Meeting website.

About Addition Therapeutics

Addition Therapeutics is a privately held genetic medicines company aiming to deliver functional cures for patients with severe, lifelong acquired and inherited diseases. We are pursuing a “best of both modalities” approach, combining the efficacy, safety and scalability of RNA therapeutics with the multi-year durability of gene therapies. Our portfolio strategy is focused initially on rare patient populations, with the goal of also addressing larger, related patient populations over time.



Our lead programs are focused on an undisclosed rare obesity indication and Fabry disease. Through research initiatives with two top 10 pharmaceutical companies, we are advancing CAR-T and obesity programs. In addition, the Gates Foundation has provided a grant award for a program focused on HIV.

Our investor syndicate includes SR One, Pivotal Life Sciences, Abingworth, Osage University Partners, the Gates Foundation, and BEVC.

To learn more, visit us at additiontx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

media@additiontx.com

Investor Inquiries:

investors@additiontx.com

Partnering Inquiries:

bd@additiontx.com



